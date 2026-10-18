Simmer Frozen Meatballs With This Canned Soup For A Cozy 20-Minute Comfort Meal

Canned soup is a life saver when it comes to making easy, affordable meals. You can enjoy it as-is, but there are plenty of ways to turn it into something else. Take a can of cream of mushroom — a versatile soup that's also perfect on baked potatoes or pasta — and pair it with some frozen meatballs. Once those meatballs simmer in the canned soup, you'll have an easy-to-prepare take on Swedish meatballs without the hassle of anything homemade.

This is the perfect dinner when you want something hearty and filling in no time. Purchase frozen meatballs that are already fully cooked (this should be most frozen options, but check the packaging to be sure). This way, you only have to worry about heating them through. To round out the meal, spoon the saucy meatballs over cooked egg noodles or your favorite pasta for a no-fuss meal that offers more of a macro balance. You can also just serve the meatballs and soup with a side of bread or rice.