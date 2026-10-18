If You Have Chicken, Ritz Crackers, And Cream Of Chicken Soup, You Have The Start Of Dolly Parton's 5-Ingredient Casserole
Dolly Parton was a legend. The world was rocked by the news of her passing, leaving many of us to cope by listening to her music, rewatching her movies, and partaking in her love of food. She had a ritual of eating fried chicken on Sundays, and some of her favorite foods included Southern staples like chicken and dumplings and potato salad. Having grown up helping care for her 11 siblings, she had a knack for cooking down-home fare in her kitchen (she even wrote a cookbook to prove it). Now is the time to turn to her creamy chicken casserole — featuring literally only five ingredients — for pure comfort food in casserole form.
Parton's famous chicken casserole is easy enough for even the most novice home cook to make. Not only is it an affordable meal that can be whipped up on any night of the week, chances are, you already have many of its ingredients on hand: boneless chicken thighs, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and buttery Ritz crackers. The dish takes a bit of time to cook, but it's mostly hands off, starting in your slow cooker. Here's how to make this rich and creamy comfort food at home, giving you a dinner that adults and kids alike will love.
How to make Dolly's five-ingredient casserole with ease
To make Dolly's casserole in the comfort of your own home, simply add the chicken and a can of cream of chicken soup to a slow cooker, and cook on low for three to four hours. Once the chicken is cooked and has cooled slightly, shred it, stir in the sour cream, and season to taste. Layer the chicken and cheese a couple of times in an 8x8-inch baking dish, top with crumbled Ritz crackers, and bake in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly. Serve as is, alongside a scoop of rice, or even piled on top of a baked potato for a super creamy, hearty meal.
The dish is also highly adaptable. Chicken breasts are a good swap for the thighs, and if you don't have a slow cooker on hand, substitute a store-bought rotisserie chicken. One of Costco's $5 classics would do the job, or opt for extra convenience with its bagged, hand-pulled version. Feel free to let your creative juices flow and experiment with even more flavor using whatever pantry staples you have around. Add in ¼ a cup or so of honey or sugar for a sweet and savory take. Incorporate your favorite canned vegetables (making sure they're drained, of course), or throw in a can of diced green chiles and some thawed frozen corn kernels for a Tex-Mex spin. Double down on the spice by topping it with crushed Jalapeño Ritz crackers. Fold in chopped, cooked bacon for a smoky, savory crunch, or add crispy fried onions to the Ritz cracker topping for another layer of flavor.
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sweet Dolly 🦋🩷 #homemade #homecooking #dinner #dinnerideas #recipe