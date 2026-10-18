If You Have Chicken, Ritz Crackers, And Cream Of Chicken Soup, You Have The Start Of Dolly Parton's 5-Ingredient Casserole

Dolly Parton was a legend. The world was rocked by the news of her passing, leaving many of us to cope by listening to her music, rewatching her movies, and partaking in her love of food. She had a ritual of eating fried chicken on Sundays, and some of her favorite foods included Southern staples like chicken and dumplings and potato salad. Having grown up helping care for her 11 siblings, she had a knack for cooking down-home fare in her kitchen (she even wrote a cookbook to prove it). Now is the time to turn to her creamy chicken casserole — featuring literally only five ingredients — for pure comfort food in casserole form.

Parton's famous chicken casserole is easy enough for even the most novice home cook to make. Not only is it an affordable meal that can be whipped up on any night of the week, chances are, you already have many of its ingredients on hand: boneless chicken thighs, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and buttery Ritz crackers. The dish takes a bit of time to cook, but it's mostly hands off, starting in your slow cooker. Here's how to make this rich and creamy comfort food at home, giving you a dinner that adults and kids alike will love.