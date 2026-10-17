Not Salt — Baked Potatoes Are 100% More Delicious When You Use This Seasoning

One might spend so much time thinking about what should go in a baked potato that they might not fully consider the extent of what should go on one. Stuffing a baked potato with a whole darn shepherd's pie or all the ingredients for taco night shows just how seriously we take our fillings. But the outside has a ton of potential, too. And dressing it up with a few shakes of lemon pepper seasoning will better tailor those jackets to the rest of your dinner, or just make the baked potato even better on its own.

A good lemon pepper seasoning will include the obvious ground pepper and lemon zest, plus its own salt, which it's always good to account for before adding any extra. Some blends also feature other enhancements like garlic, onion, and herbs. Rubbing lemon pepper seasoning and oil onto the potato skin before baking adds a citrusy pop, a little extra brightness, and subtly aromatic notes that you might not have otherwise taken the time to include. And with all that flavor sprinkled around the outside of your potato, you might even be able to keep whatever you're piling inside a little simpler.