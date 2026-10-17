Turn This Old-School, 3-Ingredient Sandwich Into A Sweet-And-Tangy Grilled Cheese

Once a crucial component of sophisticated circles, the thing that differentiates tea sandwiches from other sandwich styles is twofold: their size and their fillings. Meant to be small, light bites to sate the appetite between meals, tea sandwich recipes abounded in historic cookbooks, detailing sweet and savory filling ideas along with how to cut and present them. "The Canadian Family Cook Book," published in 1914, suggests some particularly tasty and creative suggestions, such as honey and cream cheese.

In fact, this combo must have been popular, because it popped up again in a Woman's Day magazine issued in 1968, and it's really no wonder. The blend of honey and cream cheese tastes like a light, earthy bite of cheesecake, making these sandwiches one of the most delicious ways to use up leftover cream cheese. Though afternoon tea isn't as common anymore, there's nothing stopping you from using these flavors to inspire a warm, gooey grilled cheese sandwich.

Of course, it's best to griddle your bread to golden perfection on one side before assembling your sandwich, as the cream cheese will need to be softened separately to mix evenly with the honey. Crisping the bread separately protects the cream cheese and honey blend from melting after the sandwich is assembled, allowing you to enjoy the contrasting silky and crunchy textures.