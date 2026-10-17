Add A Packet Of This To Frozen Meatballs For A Saucy Comfort Meal In Minutes

Many of us have fond childhood memories of enjoying a plate of classic Salisbury steak served on a bed of velvety mashed potatoes and smothered in savory brown gravy. It wasn't fancy, but it was warm, comforting, and shockingly delicious. If you're craving this nostalgic meal but are maxed out on the time and energy needed to chop onions and form beef patties, there's a shortcut that pulls these flavors together in minutes so you can have your steak and eat it, too.

This hack starts with good quality frozen meatballs (the flavor is worth the splurge) in place of fresh ground beef, as they're already seasoned and pre-portioned. All you have to do is warm them through with the right flavors to create a pot full of juicy mini Salisbury steaks. The key to getting those flavors just right is a packet of dry beef gravy mix, which contains a blend of flour, dehydrated beef stock, and spices like garlic and onion powder.

Since this dish is best when cooked low and slow, generally in a Crock-Pot, you'll need about 2 cups of liquid to activate the gravy and provide enough moisture for it to concentrate and become silky. Beef broth is ideal, but you can also use one can of beef broth and a can of cream-of-something soup, such as cream of mushroom or cream of celery. After dumping all three ingredients into your slow cooker, set it to low, and go about your business for about six hours or so.