Add A Packet Of This To Frozen Meatballs For A Saucy Comfort Meal In Minutes
Many of us have fond childhood memories of enjoying a plate of classic Salisbury steak served on a bed of velvety mashed potatoes and smothered in savory brown gravy. It wasn't fancy, but it was warm, comforting, and shockingly delicious. If you're craving this nostalgic meal but are maxed out on the time and energy needed to chop onions and form beef patties, there's a shortcut that pulls these flavors together in minutes so you can have your steak and eat it, too.
This hack starts with good quality frozen meatballs (the flavor is worth the splurge) in place of fresh ground beef, as they're already seasoned and pre-portioned. All you have to do is warm them through with the right flavors to create a pot full of juicy mini Salisbury steaks. The key to getting those flavors just right is a packet of dry beef gravy mix, which contains a blend of flour, dehydrated beef stock, and spices like garlic and onion powder.
Since this dish is best when cooked low and slow, generally in a Crock-Pot, you'll need about 2 cups of liquid to activate the gravy and provide enough moisture for it to concentrate and become silky. Beef broth is ideal, but you can also use one can of beef broth and a can of cream-of-something soup, such as cream of mushroom or cream of celery. After dumping all three ingredients into your slow cooker, set it to low, and go about your business for about six hours or so.
Infusing Salisbury steak meatballs with sophisticated flavor
Though the ingredients previously mentioned are really all you need to create a tasty, easy comfort meal, there are a few other simple ways to zhuzh up your gravy packet, which increases the number of ingredients you'll need, but not the effort or time required. Worcestershire sauce is tangy, a little smokey, and adds that classic vintage flavor to any Salisbury steak-based meal. Dijon mustard, a little tomato paste, and a tiny dollop of molasses are also great additions because they add big pops of acid, spice, and bittersweet deliciousness with the simple tilt of a bottle.
It's also tasty and simple to add ingredients like canned pearl onions or canned mushrooms to this dish, as you can just drain them and toss them in. Fresh options would need to be sauteed first to evaporate the water inside, but canned versions are already cooked and won't make your mixture soupy. Instead, they'll absorb the seasonings from the gravy for a tasty dish that feels more complex than it actually is.
If you prefer to serve your Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes rather than bowtie pasta, it's perfectly okay to upgrade instant mashed potatoes to make them taste more expensive. Creamy ingredients like sour cream and cream cheese make them thick and silky, and you can use extra beef broth instead of water to infuse them with flavor, making them the perfect foundation for a hearty helping of gravy-soaked meatballs.