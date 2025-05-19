The Best Frozen Meatballs Are Worth The Splurge Every Single Time
What's not to love about meatballs? They're tasty little flavor bombs that add extra protein to pasta and other dishes in a pinch. Making your own meatballs from scratch can be daunting, but fortunately, frozen meatballs save you time and effort while offering a great flavor pay-off. We even put together a ranking of frozen meatballs from worst to best to help you figure out where to start building your shopping list. By our measure, Rao's Made for Home Meatballs and Sauce are the hands-down best frozen meatballs you can pick up at your grocery store.
Rao's meatballs come slathered in its impeccable sauce so you don't have to buy as many ingredients. To us, this makes it worth the slightly higher price tag. On top of that, the meatballs you get are large enough to make a full meal, with a bouncy texture and delicious flavor. It includes ingredients like Romano cheese, Italian tomatoes, and garlic, all of which stand out in each tender and succulent bite. Other meatballs lower on our list tended to have bland and mild flavors or dry, rubbery, or mushy textures, so Rao's stands apart from the crowd on both counts. Will you be paying a bit more? Probably. Is it worth it? Heck yes.
Let Rao's meatballs shine on your dinner table
While once of the best ways to cook your meatballs is to air fry them from frozen to crispy, that's a little trickier with Rao's because they come packaged with sauce already. Honestly, just following the instructions and heating them up in the microwave nets great results. Your meatballs end up with a delicious, moist texture because they basically get steamed in the sauce.
Being packaged with the sauce doesn't really limit your dinner options that much, either. These Trader Joe's Garlic Gondolas are perfect for meatball subs; you can just bake the gondolas up, heat up your meatballs and sauce, and have a hearty sandwich ready to devour in no time. The meatball and sauce combo goes perfectly with pasta, too. This applies to spaghetti, penne, rigatoni, farfalle, rotini, or whatever other pasta you have on hand, making Rao's saucy frozen meatballs the perfect way to clear your pantry out if you have dry pasta you've been dying to get rid of. Could you get other frozen meatballs for cheaper? Yeah, sure. But the quality and sheer delicious taste of Rao's Made for Home meatballs and sauce makes it worth the few extra dollars every time, so don't be afraid to grab a box and splurge a little the next time you see one.