The Best Frozen Meatballs Are Worth The Splurge Every Single Time

What's not to love about meatballs? They're tasty little flavor bombs that add extra protein to pasta and other dishes in a pinch. Making your own meatballs from scratch can be daunting, but fortunately, frozen meatballs save you time and effort while offering a great flavor pay-off. We even put together a ranking of frozen meatballs from worst to best to help you figure out where to start building your shopping list. By our measure, Rao's Made for Home Meatballs and Sauce are the hands-down best frozen meatballs you can pick up at your grocery store.

Rao's meatballs come slathered in its impeccable sauce so you don't have to buy as many ingredients. To us, this makes it worth the slightly higher price tag. On top of that, the meatballs you get are large enough to make a full meal, with a bouncy texture and delicious flavor. It includes ingredients like Romano cheese, Italian tomatoes, and garlic, all of which stand out in each tender and succulent bite. Other meatballs lower on our list tended to have bland and mild flavors or dry, rubbery, or mushy textures, so Rao's stands apart from the crowd on both counts. Will you be paying a bit more? Probably. Is it worth it? Heck yes.