Deviled Eggs Are 100% More Delicious With A Packet Of This Popular Mexican Seasoning
Deviled eggs are so easy to make, ripe for adaptation, and scalable, depending on your use case, that it's kind of amazing that we bother with any other egg preparations at all. But all that versatility can actually be a double-edged sword. Should you make a few regularly as a little work-from-home snack, or big batches as a crowd-pleasing party app, you'll eventually run out of novel ways to flavor your deviled eggs. And when you need a break from all those paprika, relish, and Southern pimento cheese deviled eggs, a little sprinkle from a packet that you might already have in the cabinet can ignite your love for smashed yolks and the whites that hold them once more: Tajín.
Tajín gets its famous tang from a zesty blend of chiles de árbol, pasilla, and guajillo chiles, plus lime and sea salt. Although it consists largely of peppers with the orangey-red hue to match, Tajín is not particularly hot. Said peppers don't give the seasoning too much heat; instead, it will still bring a lightly spicy, salty singe to your deviled egg that's made even perkier with the blend's citrus notes. It's definitely more dynamic than a lot of the other single spice powders that you might otherwise shake on. Plus, there are more fun additions can make your Tajín-topped deviled eggs even tastier.
Complementary combos for these deviled eggs
You can follow any basic deviled egg recipe you like when you want the Tajín to stand out on your deviled eggs. That means, after hard boiling, you'll want to separate the yolks and mash them with the usual mayo to hit the right consistency, but go easy on other expected ingredients like salt and mustard so as not to compete with the Tajín. And this is certainly not the time for any otherwise exciting additions like, say, anchovies or pungent cheeses.
It can be great to further emphasize some of the flavors right there in the Tajín, however. A spritz of lime juice into the yolk blend can bring out the tangy notes without thinning the mix out too much. Once you've piped the yolks back into the whites and sprinkled on the Tajín, thin slices of fresh chiles de árbol will increase the heat while also adding a bit of crisp texture. You can also lean into the smokiness of it all in even bolder fashion by crowning each egg half with a bit of bacon or chorizo. That's part of the appeal of deviled eggs; even this easy Tajín edit has many more potential upgrades from there to complement the vibrant seasoning.