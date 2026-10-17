Deviled Eggs Are 100% More Delicious With A Packet Of This Popular Mexican Seasoning

Deviled eggs are so easy to make, ripe for adaptation, and scalable, depending on your use case, that it's kind of amazing that we bother with any other egg preparations at all. But all that versatility can actually be a double-edged sword. Should you make a few regularly as a little work-from-home snack, or big batches as a crowd-pleasing party app, you'll eventually run out of novel ways to flavor your deviled eggs. And when you need a break from all those paprika, relish, and Southern pimento cheese deviled eggs, a little sprinkle from a packet that you might already have in the cabinet can ignite your love for smashed yolks and the whites that hold them once more: Tajín.

Tajín gets its famous tang from a zesty blend of chiles de árbol, pasilla, and guajillo chiles, plus lime and sea salt. Although it consists largely of peppers with the orangey-red hue to match, Tajín is not particularly hot. Said peppers don't give the seasoning too much heat; instead, it will still bring a lightly spicy, salty singe to your deviled egg that's made even perkier with the blend's citrus notes. It's definitely more dynamic than a lot of the other single spice powders that you might otherwise shake on. Plus, there are more fun additions can make your Tajín-topped deviled eggs even tastier.