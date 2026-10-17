Make A Simple, Hearty Soup Using Nothing But The Canned Vegetables In Your Cabinet

If you want a cozy soup, you don't have to get it pre-made; you can easily make your own homemade version with much less effort than you might have thought. That's because an easy vegetable soup takes nothing but broth and canned veggies, plus maybe a protein or grain to make it a little more filling. No chopping or dicing required — just purchase pre-chopped cans of your favorite vegetables, and let the seasonings do the rest.

You can make a base for your soup with a can of broth combined with a can of diced or crushed tomatoes. From there, the soup can take any direction your palate is craving. For a classic veggie soup, add a can of peas and carrots. Season it with just a few basic spices and herbs like black pepper, dried oregano, and a little garlic and onion powder. Add salt if you want, but keep in mind that canned broth tends to be salty, so go lightly if you're starting with such a base. If you're looking for a boost of heat, drizzle in some Calabrian chili oil or sprinkle some crushed red pepper flakes. This will make a simple soup in a flash, but you can also experiment with different bases and vegetable combinations.