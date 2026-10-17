Make A Simple, Hearty Soup Using Nothing But The Canned Vegetables In Your Cabinet
If you want a cozy soup, you don't have to get it pre-made; you can easily make your own homemade version with much less effort than you might have thought. That's because an easy vegetable soup takes nothing but broth and canned veggies, plus maybe a protein or grain to make it a little more filling. No chopping or dicing required — just purchase pre-chopped cans of your favorite vegetables, and let the seasonings do the rest.
You can make a base for your soup with a can of broth combined with a can of diced or crushed tomatoes. From there, the soup can take any direction your palate is craving. For a classic veggie soup, add a can of peas and carrots. Season it with just a few basic spices and herbs like black pepper, dried oregano, and a little garlic and onion powder. Add salt if you want, but keep in mind that canned broth tends to be salty, so go lightly if you're starting with such a base. If you're looking for a boost of heat, drizzle in some Calabrian chili oil or sprinkle some crushed red pepper flakes. This will make a simple soup in a flash, but you can also experiment with different bases and vegetable combinations.
Different vegetable combos will yield different results
For a taco-inspired vegetable soup, start with a chicken broth base, then add in canned tomatoes (for a little extra flavor, grab the Rotel canned tomatoes with diced green chilies). Follow that with a can of drained black beans and corn, then season the soup with some taco seasoning. For some extra protein, add in a can of chicken, and you're left with a well-balanced, veggie-forward Tex-Mex soup — no tortillas required. Or, make a creamy, Irish-style soup by sauteing a mix of canned root vegetables (including potatoes) in some Irish butter and simmering them in broth.
A tomato and basil soup is easy to make, too. Start with a chicken or vegetable broth base, then add in crushed canned tomatoes (if you don't have broth, you can also use canned tomatoes and add a little water) and season them with some salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. While fresh basil is best here, there's no harm in using dried basil flakes. You don't need anything more than broth, tomatoes, and seasonings for this one, though you could purée some onions and whisk them in just to give the soup a little more flavor. You can also include other canned veggies, like celery, peas, and carrots, for a tomato and herb vegetable soup dish. The combinations depend on your flavor preference, but scout the canned vegetable aisle, and you'll come away with a dinner or side dish soup that's cozy, comforting, and cheap.