The Mexican-Inspired Canned Soup That Doubles As A Crave-Worthy Dip

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Money may not buy happiness, but it can purchase the ingredients to make a warm, decadent elote corn dip, and that's fairly close to the same thing. Though elote (Mexican street corn) is traditionally served on the cob, and coated with a creamy, cheesy, spicy sauce and garnished with fresh herbs and minced chives, there's no rule stating you can't toss everything into a casserole dish and bake it to bubbly perfection. This process is even easier and faster if you swap in a can of Campbell's Homestyle Mexican-Style Street Corn Soup for some of the individual ingredients.

Packed with flavor, the soup blends corn kernels and diced jalapeños in a zesty velouté infused with cotija, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheeses, plus garlic and onion powders, smoky paprika, and tangy lime. This means your dip will require minimal seasoning, since the flavors will intensify as the soup heats and concentrates into a bubbly, creamy dip. Of course, Campbell's Homestyle Mexican-Style Street Corn Soup isn't condensed like many of the brand's other soups, meaning it's a bit too loose to become a dense, delicious dip on its own.

Additional ingredients will naturally include more corn and cheese to give the dip more body and a burst of fresh, savory, or citrusy flavor. However, anything else you add is personal preference and based on whether you'd like a dip that's more like a warm salsa or something baked and bubbly.