The Mexican-Inspired Canned Soup That Doubles As A Crave-Worthy Dip
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Money may not buy happiness, but it can purchase the ingredients to make a warm, decadent elote corn dip, and that's fairly close to the same thing. Though elote (Mexican street corn) is traditionally served on the cob, and coated with a creamy, cheesy, spicy sauce and garnished with fresh herbs and minced chives, there's no rule stating you can't toss everything into a casserole dish and bake it to bubbly perfection. This process is even easier and faster if you swap in a can of Campbell's Homestyle Mexican-Style Street Corn Soup for some of the individual ingredients.
Packed with flavor, the soup blends corn kernels and diced jalapeños in a zesty velouté infused with cotija, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheeses, plus garlic and onion powders, smoky paprika, and tangy lime. This means your dip will require minimal seasoning, since the flavors will intensify as the soup heats and concentrates into a bubbly, creamy dip. Of course, Campbell's Homestyle Mexican-Style Street Corn Soup isn't condensed like many of the brand's other soups, meaning it's a bit too loose to become a dense, delicious dip on its own.
Additional ingredients will naturally include more corn and cheese to give the dip more body and a burst of fresh, savory, or citrusy flavor. However, anything else you add is personal preference and based on whether you'd like a dip that's more like a warm salsa or something baked and bubbly.
Picking and choosing the right elements for your street corn dip
If you'd like your street corn dip slightly looser and more like salsa or nacho toppings, add an extra cup or so of corn, along with minced jalapeños and bell peppers. Either fresh or frozen kernels will work, but consider roasting or broiling them first to mimic elote's charred flavor (if you can use the charred kernels from a couple of grilled cobs, even better). Warming these ingredients with the soup in a pan on the stovetop lets them absorb its seasoning. You can then finish the dip with a healthy handful of shredded cheese — Colby Jack, white cheddar, and zesty Mexican cheese blends are all delicious options. Stir until melted for a gorgeously gooey texture.
If you're looking for something more like a casserole, you'll want to blend the soup, your fresh ingredients, and the cheese with a creamy base like mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, sour cream, or a combination. The creamy ingredients add tangy richness and creaminess that concentrates as it bakes, marrying the fresh and canned components and enhancing the soup's savor. You can also add complementary seasonings, such as Trader Joe's Everything But the Elote Seasoning, chile-lime Tajín, and the zest and juice of a lime. While this dip is bound to be a hit, if you somehow wind up with leftovers of either version, you can easily repurpose the dip into stuffed mushrooms for a quick, tasty appetizer or light meal.