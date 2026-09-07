Dirty Martinis Get A Modern Twist From This Unexpected Ingredient
Gin or vodka, shaken or stirred, and served up with a twist, blue cheese olives, or an onion — there may be nothing more elegant or delicious than a super crisp martini. It's something I order often, whether I'm out at my favorite bar or requesting one from my bartender partner. It's a tried and true classic that has stood the test of time, spawning countless iterations and inspiring a smattering of garnishes. (Those new to the martini game, have no fear: We have 10 tips for making the best martini of your life to help you get started.) Now, there's a new martini on the block — please welcome the yolk-tini to the chat.
Courtesy of Great British Chefs via TikTok, the cocktail which they claim is "the ultimate savory flex" is essentially a cured egg yolk dirty martini. Featuring vermouth, vodka, and a cornichon pickle brine, it's shaken and poured over egg yolks that have been cured in pickle brine, finished with a drizzle of olive oil, and garnished with a skewer of brûléed cornichon, olive, and anchovy-wrapped capers. The egg yolks are then mixed into the martini for a bold, briny sip.
What happens to an egg yolk when it's cured
Cocktails are no stranger to eggs. The whites can provide a foamy, frothy texture, and whole eggs are used in a classic holiday eggnog. Cured egg yolks add dimension, thanks to their concentrated flavor and texture.
Curing is a food preservation technique that has been around for centuries. There are two primary methods: Dry curing, in which a protein is submerged in salt, sugar, and various spices, and wet curing, or brining, where it is submerged in a saltwater solution. Dry curing a protein leads to intense flavor profiles (think salty, cured meats), while brining produces a milder flavor and even distribution of seasoning.
Both techniques can be applied to egg yolks. Brining an egg yolk, whether in soy sauce or a spicy pickle brine, takes just a minimal amount of time and results in a rich, almost fudge-like texture. Stirring the yolk into a martini adds not only salt and umami, but also a luxurious mouthfeel. You could also try grating a dry-cured egg yolk over savory dishes like salads and pastas — and even cocktails — where it functions much like a rich, yolky seasoning.
A cocktail featuring a pickle-brined egg yolk packs a serious punch. For thrill-seekers ambitious enough to try the yolk-tini at home, play around with the brining time to adjust the salt level, as well as the other ingredients in the brining liquid. And a friendly reminder: Cured egg yolks aren't necessarily cooked through the curing process, and consuming raw or undercooked eggs carries a risk of foodborne illness.