Dirty Martinis Get A Modern Twist From This Unexpected Ingredient

Cocktails are no stranger to eggs. The whites can provide a foamy, frothy texture, and whole eggs are used in a classic holiday eggnog. Cured egg yolks add dimension, thanks to their concentrated flavor and texture.

Curing is a food preservation technique that has been around for centuries. There are two primary methods: Dry curing, in which a protein is submerged in salt, sugar, and various spices, and wet curing, or brining, where it is submerged in a saltwater solution. Dry curing a protein leads to intense flavor profiles (think salty, cured meats), while brining produces a milder flavor and even distribution of seasoning.

Both techniques can be applied to egg yolks. Brining an egg yolk, whether in soy sauce or a spicy pickle brine, takes just a minimal amount of time and results in a rich, almost fudge-like texture. Stirring the yolk into a martini adds not only salt and umami, but also a luxurious mouthfeel. You could also try grating a dry-cured egg yolk over savory dishes like salads and pastas — and even cocktails — where it functions much like a rich, yolky seasoning.

A cocktail featuring a pickle-brined egg yolk packs a serious punch. For thrill-seekers ambitious enough to try the yolk-tini at home, play around with the brining time to adjust the salt level, as well as the other ingredients in the brining liquid. And a friendly reminder: Cured egg yolks aren't necessarily cooked through the curing process, and consuming raw or undercooked eggs carries a risk of foodborne illness.