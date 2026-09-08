Dress Up Your Eggs By Making Them Cacio E Pepe Style
While eggs are a satisfying and belly-filling breakfast option, frying them the same old way day in and day out can start to feel, dare we say, boring. Those perfectly set but still runny yolks and gently firm whites may feel as though they are practically begging for a change. And what better way to elevate your normal fare than with a sharp, lattice-like cheese crust with plenty of cracked black pepper that practically transports you to Rome.
The cacio e pepe treatment is historically lavished on pasta, but its cheese and ample black pepper profile levels up basic fried eggs in both texture and flavor. It's a double upgrade over other fried egg seasoning options that just deliver on the taste front, like using olive oil or adding hot sauce. With just two extra ingredients, your morning main becomes ready for its close-up when showered with pungent flecks of spice and cradled in a slightly crispy and salty cheese nest. While this cacio e pepe egg treatment feels fancy, it only takes a few minutes to master.
Creating camera-ready cacio e pepe-style eggs
Making eggs in the style of cacio e pepe is straightforward and actually quite satisfying. The medium heat of the sauté pan gently melts the freshly grated combo of parmesan and pecorino romano cheese, which feels like an exercise in ASMR. Just as the cheese begins to ooze and meld together, you add the eggs and cook until the whites begin to set, and you see the cheese forming an enticing and crackly crust.
All that's left to do is add the final touches of salt and plenty of that namesake pepper along with some more grated cheese before flipping and letting these beauties cook through for another few minutes. Just be sure to avoid common fried egg mistakes like not using fresh eggs or overcooking. As you dig into your handiwork, your fork will break through a thin veil of cheese, and you will be treated to yolks that run freely and an overall taste elevated by that extra hit of peppery spice. These are definitely party-ready eggs. Perhaps you should plan your breakfast attire accordingly.