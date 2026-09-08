Dress Up Your Eggs By Making Them Cacio E Pepe Style

While eggs are a satisfying and belly-filling breakfast option, frying them the same old way day in and day out can start to feel, dare we say, boring. Those perfectly set but still runny yolks and gently firm whites may feel as though they are practically begging for a change. And what better way to elevate your normal fare than with a sharp, lattice-like cheese crust with plenty of cracked black pepper that practically transports you to Rome.

The cacio e pepe treatment is historically lavished on pasta, but its cheese and ample black pepper profile levels up basic fried eggs in both texture and flavor. It's a double upgrade over other fried egg seasoning options that just deliver on the taste front, like using olive oil or adding hot sauce. With just two extra ingredients, your morning main becomes ready for its close-up when showered with pungent flecks of spice and cradled in a slightly crispy and salty cheese nest. While this cacio e pepe egg treatment feels fancy, it only takes a few minutes to master.