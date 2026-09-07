The Flavorful Boxed Soup That Doubles As A Deliciously Creamy Pasta Sauce

If you have a few cartons of shelf-stable soups hiding in your pantry, it's worth knowing that they're good for much more than just making a light, heat-and-eat bowl of bisque. With just a little finessing, these boxed soups are ideal for effortlessly topping pizza, or as a thick coating for pasta. The roasted red pepper and tomato variety that's fairly popular across brands is especially perfect for this, as it contains many of the flavors traditional to marinara sauce, such as roasted garlic and rich tomato paste in addition to floral and astringently sweet red bell peppers.

This soup is both light and creamy, making it excellent for creating a cozy, no-fuss, cold-weather gnocchi dish or for draping over cheesy tortellini to build impossibly fast meals you'll actually want to eat. Depending on how you like your pasta sauce, you can simply heat the soup and stir in your pasta, or simmer it for a few minutes to reduce it and make it slightly thicker. Heated right from the box, it's perfect for coating spaghetti and linguine, while the thickened version is great for enjoying with penne, mini shells, and the aforementioned gnocchi and tortellini.

As for where to find these convenient cartons, high on the list of Trader Joe's secrets you wish you'd known sooner is just how delicious and versatile the chain's boxed soups are, which include Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup along with seasonal offerings like pumpkin or autumnal harvest. Other grocery store chains, such as Kroger and ShopRite, carry similar products like the Organic Red Pepper & Tomato blend produced by Pacific Foods, or the Organic Tomato Basil Bisque from Imagine brand foods.