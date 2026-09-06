What Anthony Bourdain Thought Of Bobby Flay's First Restaurant

It's no secret that Anthony Bourdain had no shortage of opinions. Whether it was in his books, like "Kitchen Confidential," or his television shows — "No Reservations," for example — Bourdain was never shy about letting people know what he thought — including his opinions about other food personalities, celebrity chefs, and even Yelpers.

Food Network celebrities like Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri were certainly part of that group. Bobby Flay was another celebrity chef Bourdain didn't mind taking a few shots at, but that didn't stop him from visiting Flay's signature restaurant — Mesa Grill in Las Vegas — during a 2005 episode of "No Reservations." Bourdain admits to having been less than kind to Flay in the past, but goes into the dinner with an open mind. "I've always thought the chef should be rated by the food he puts on the table," Bourdain says in the voiceover. "And that will be our focus tonight."

The meal starts with tuna tartare, which Bourdain calls the "most overdone dish on the planet" while conceding that it is still tasty. That's followed by roasted shrimp tamale that he was impressed with and a smoked chicken and black bean quesadilla that he hated "like poison." His dinner with a friend closes with a nicely cooked filet and potatoes, which Bourdain enjoyed. Overall, he seemed satisfied with the dinner at Mesa Grill, outside of that poisonous quesadilla.