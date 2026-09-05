Brownies Are 10x More Flavorful When You Add A Pinch Of This Spice To The Mix

Brownies are one of the simpler items in the pantheon of baked goods. That's why we love them. You don't need to rest your batter or decide between instant and active dry yeast. The batter is easy to bring together, and the product is simple, fudgy, chocolatey bliss. This makes brownies the perfect canvas for modifications, and adding one extra ingredient can transform them into a more complex dessert. One great way to amplify your brownies is to add a pinch of spice to the mix, and there's one that might beat out the rest: powdered chipotle.

Chipotle peppers, the smoked and dried version of jalapeños, are well known for their intensely smoky, earthy flavor, and will add a level of intensity that can give more dimension to a simple, chocolate-based brownie. It also couldn't be easier: Just add about three-quarters of a teaspoon of chipotle powder to your batter and bake as usual. This tip works for both boxed and homemade brownies.

You can add in a bit more chipotle powder if you prefer a more intensely smoky flavor and heat. Add less if you want just a touch of warming spice. For an even bolder, more developed flavor, you can bloom your chipotle powder in a small amount of oil or butter before incorporating it into the wet ingredients in your brownie mix. This will help fully bring out the pulverized pepper's taste and infuse it throughout the dish (you can bloom your cocoa too if you'd like).