Brownies Are 10x More Flavorful When You Add A Pinch Of This Spice To The Mix
Brownies are one of the simpler items in the pantheon of baked goods. That's why we love them. You don't need to rest your batter or decide between instant and active dry yeast. The batter is easy to bring together, and the product is simple, fudgy, chocolatey bliss. This makes brownies the perfect canvas for modifications, and adding one extra ingredient can transform them into a more complex dessert. One great way to amplify your brownies is to add a pinch of spice to the mix, and there's one that might beat out the rest: powdered chipotle.
Chipotle peppers, the smoked and dried version of jalapeños, are well known for their intensely smoky, earthy flavor, and will add a level of intensity that can give more dimension to a simple, chocolate-based brownie. It also couldn't be easier: Just add about three-quarters of a teaspoon of chipotle powder to your batter and bake as usual. This tip works for both boxed and homemade brownies.
You can add in a bit more chipotle powder if you prefer a more intensely smoky flavor and heat. Add less if you want just a touch of warming spice. For an even bolder, more developed flavor, you can bloom your chipotle powder in a small amount of oil or butter before incorporating it into the wet ingredients in your brownie mix. This will help fully bring out the pulverized pepper's taste and infuse it throughout the dish (you can bloom your cocoa too if you'd like).
Layering the spices and adding more flavor
A touch of smoky chipotle will boost your brownies to a level of spicy sophistication rarely found in bar-shaped desserts. You can also layer flavors by adding complementary spices, such as nutmeg, cinnamon, or floral, citrusy cardamom to your chipotle brownies. These seasonings will act as a bridge between the intensely smoky chipotle and the sweet, chocolatey brownie. A pinch of espresso powder is also a great idea. Pair the spiced brownies with a robust red wine or bourbon, and you've got one dinner-party-worthy dessert.
Speaking of the grain-based spirit, you can also add a splash of bourbon right into your brownie batter. Bourbon often has notes of caramel and vanilla, plus a muted smokiness, all of which work very well with chocolate. You might also consider replacing half of the sugar in your recipe with dark brown sugar. The sweetener's molasses adds a slightly smoky, complex flavor that deepens and accentuates the chocolate-chipotle combo.