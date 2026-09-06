Pickle Cabbage For A Tangy, Flavor-Packed Sandwich Condiment

The type of cabbage you choose will yield different pickling results. The most common variety, green cabbage, has a sturdy texture and is used in everything from slaws to braises. Like green, red cabbage has that same sturdiness and versatility, but when pickled, takes on a beautiful pink hue. Oblong in shape, delicate Napa cabbage has leaves resembling lettuce, while Savoy cabbage leaves have a unique, intricate texture and are often used for stuffing.

The vinegar you choose will also affect the final result. Red wine will produce a full-bodied flavor while turning those leaves into a gorgeous pink hue, while a white wine or champagne vinegar offer more delicate notes. As with all pickles, the accompanying flavors you add to the brine are dealer's choice. In addition to traditional mustard or fennel seed, consider more out-of-the-box spices like Sichuan peppercorns, star anise, cloves, or juniper berries, for an added boost of flavor.

I'm a firm believer that pickled vegetables belong on sandwiches, and pickled cabbage plays an important role in sandwiches we've all come to know and love. It's a star ingredient in one of America's most iconic sandwiches, the Reuben, piled high on top of corned beef and cheese, and with a generous schmear of Russian dressing. A tangy cabbage slaw is also often found on a crispy and juicy fried chicken sandwich, with its acidity cutting through the richness of the chicken.

Pickled cabbage also works well with other condiments and sauces. Its crisp acidity cuts through thicker, high-fat sauces, like aïoli, mayonnaise, or horseradish cream, and it matches tangy and spicy condiments like Dijon mustard or gochujang. It also makes for a fantastic addition to a grilled cheese sandwich, providing a sharp bite when cutting through the oozy cheese.