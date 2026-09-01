Bored Of The Basic PB&J? Spice It Up For An Unexpected Kick

Almost everyone in the United States is well-acquainted with the delicious comfort of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. While this nostalgic treat is undeniably tasty, Americans love it so much that we've invented lots of creative ways to upgrade an ordinary PB&J, from using crunchy peanut butter and seasonal fruit spreads to infusing the sandwich with the piquant goodness of cayenne pepper.

While a spicy PB&J might sound odd, it makes sense when you realize how well spicy flavors pair with both peanuts and fruit. After all, Thai peanut sauce is deliciously hot, and chile-infused Tajín is a traditional Mexican topping for all types of fruit, so infusing your sandwich with these flavors is definitely an upgrade. Additionally, it's super easy since all you have to do is stir cayenne, or your favorite hot sauce, into your favorite peanut butter to taste. The heat brings complexity to the peanut butter and awakens the tartness in sugary jelly, taming what can sometimes be cloying sweetness.

Speaking of jelly, you can also upgrade your PB&J with sweet and savory bacon jam infused with the spicy ingredient of your choice, or simply whisk some minced jalapeños into strawberry jam. It's also fairly easy to bloom and marry all the flavors and give your PB&J an indulgent makeover by sticking it in the air fryer.