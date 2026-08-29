The Budget-Friendly Steak Cut Anthony Bourdain Preferred Over Filet Mignon

A standalone sirloin, from below the animal's ribs, should have a fair amount of marbling, a substantial but still yielding texture, and a notable bovine flavor. It's a pretty crowd-pleasing, middle-of-the-road cut of meat that performs well across different recipes and preparation methods. The stovetop is probably the quickest, easiest route to sirloin success.

It's always a good idea to keep things somewhat simple when working with a new ingredient. An au poivre or chimichurri is always lovely, for example, but you may want to keep it limited to the basics — salt, pepper, and a neutral oil – in the event of your first sirloin endeavor. Serendipitously, this makes dinnertime even easier. Believe it or not, opinions fly about how and when to use even these scant ingredients, but nobody will complain if you remove your steaks from the refrigerator, salt them, and let them sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes to lose their chill before cooking. Then crank a steak-optimized cast-iron skillet to high, oil the meat, and sizzle, flipping about every 60 seconds or so for the best finish. This can take as little as around six minutes total to reach medium-rare, and you can grind some pepper over the top once it's off the heat to avoid burning the spice. It's a pretty subtle effort for a steak approved by one of the food world's boldest stars.