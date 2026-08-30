The $5 Seafood You Should Be Stirring Into Mac And Cheese For Unforgettable Flavor And Texture

Among the many ingredients that will seriously upgrade ordinary macaroni and cheese, you may not expect that one of the cheapest is also among the most delicious. Imitation crab meat can often cost just $2.50 per pound, meaning a standard 2-pound package will set you back just about $5 for a budget-friendly protein that will make an easy 3-ingredient mac and cheese feel luxe. Just be sure to stick to less expensive brands, like Sajo Premium Crabia, which took the No. 2 spot on our ranking of six imitation crab brands, and 365 by Whole Foods Market.

You can also check your local Asian grocery stores for high quality and good prices, as imitation crab has been a staple of Japanese cuisine for centuries. Called surimi, it's made from compressed fish paste that's flavored with crab extract and colored with bright orange food dyes to make it look and taste more like the real thing. Sweet and briny with a bouncy texture, it lends a rich, crabby flavor to this nostalgic comfort-food dish, echoing the delightful decadence of lobster mac and cheese without the hefty price tag or finicky cooking techniques.

In fact, since imitation crab comes fully cooked in the package, it falls firmly into the category of convenience foods, as you can simply open it and add it to your favorite cheesy pasta blend, or chop it up if you prefer a finer texture. Either way, the faux shellfish will impart a salty seafood savoriness throughout your mac and cheese, elevating the dish and making it feel more sophisticated.