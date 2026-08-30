The $5 Seafood You Should Be Stirring Into Mac And Cheese For Unforgettable Flavor And Texture
Among the many ingredients that will seriously upgrade ordinary macaroni and cheese, you may not expect that one of the cheapest is also among the most delicious. Imitation crab meat can often cost just $2.50 per pound, meaning a standard 2-pound package will set you back just about $5 for a budget-friendly protein that will make an easy 3-ingredient mac and cheese feel luxe. Just be sure to stick to less expensive brands, like Sajo Premium Crabia, which took the No. 2 spot on our ranking of six imitation crab brands, and 365 by Whole Foods Market.
You can also check your local Asian grocery stores for high quality and good prices, as imitation crab has been a staple of Japanese cuisine for centuries. Called surimi, it's made from compressed fish paste that's flavored with crab extract and colored with bright orange food dyes to make it look and taste more like the real thing. Sweet and briny with a bouncy texture, it lends a rich, crabby flavor to this nostalgic comfort-food dish, echoing the delightful decadence of lobster mac and cheese without the hefty price tag or finicky cooking techniques.
In fact, since imitation crab comes fully cooked in the package, it falls firmly into the category of convenience foods, as you can simply open it and add it to your favorite cheesy pasta blend, or chop it up if you prefer a finer texture. Either way, the faux shellfish will impart a salty seafood savoriness throughout your mac and cheese, elevating the dish and making it feel more sophisticated.
Using faux crab to achieve real seafood flavor
Though adding a generous amount of imitation crab to saucy, stovetop cheesy mac after it's cooked will certainly add flavor and texture, it's most delicious when baked right into the pasta, preferably with a buttery breadcrumb crust on top. This is because imitation crab caramelizes as it roasts, developing crisp, brown edges, deepening its briny shellfish flavor and making it taste and feel a little more like the real thing.
Buttery breadcrumbs also mingle beautifully with surimi since imitation crab pairs beautifully with luscious fat, which is why it works so well with cheese sauce to begin with. Though you can use as much or as little as you like (i.e., measure with your heart), it's best when the surimi is evenly incorporated through your dish and even poking out of the cheese sauce at the top. This provides lots of surface area to get that gorgeous browning.
If you plan to add surimi to stovetop mac and cheese, try sauteing it first to create a similar deep, delicious crabby flavor. That way, you'll get the saucy texture you love in your mac and cheese along with the ultimate imitation crab experience. You can season both baked and stovetop faux crabby mac with seasonings like Old Bay or Cajun spice blends, as they're delicious with cheese and designed to enhance seafood.