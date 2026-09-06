Give Salsa 10x The Texture And Throw Cabbage Into The Mix

We all love salsa, whether it's blended or fresh like pico de gallo, but sometimes a homemade version can be a little too juicy. You know the type — the ones that threaten to slide off your tortilla chip or taco. Next time you have that problem, some finely chopped cabbage may be the unexpected rescue to reach for. Just a handful of very finely chopped green cabbage can give the final salsa some much-needed bite. If a handful doesn't feel like enough, you can lean all the way in and make a cabbage-heavy version with a 2:1 ratio of cabbage to tomatoes. And while red cabbage can work, green is usually a more failsafe option, because red cabbage tastes stronger and earthier than green. If you do go for red cabbage, taste test as you go to ensure it doesn't alter the flavor of your salsa too dramatically.

While cabbage is not a standard ingredient in a classic pico de gallo recipe – this Mexican staple is usually made from chopped tomato, onion, peppers, cilantro, lime, and salt — Mexican cooking is subject to plenty of variation depending on where you are. And you'll often see cabbage pop up in dishes that are served with salsa or pico such as tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and other regional Mexican street foods. There are many recipes online for cabbage-based pico and salsas, so we know the textures work together, it's just more of a modern variation than it is a traditional recipe.