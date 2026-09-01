Not Pumpkin, Not Sweet Potatoes: Reach For This Gourd When Making Pies This Fall

There's something about the sight and scent of sweet, smooth pumpkin or velvety sweet potato pie, and that first bite of buttery, flakey crust, that invokes the cozy feeling of autumn. However, these aren't the only brightly colored veggies that come into season as the leaves turn and the air grows cold. Butternut squash is just as hearty, delicious, and versatile as its similarly hued counterparts, including being the perfect texture for filling delectable pies.

This bright gourd may be the most overlooked fall favorite when it comes to desserts, yet butternut squash puree makes impossibly delicious cinnamon roll filling. Butternut squash is also the best sweet alternative to avocado toast because, when it's roasted or steamed, it softens and becomes easy to mash together with ingredients such as sugar, cream, and warm spices to create a beautiful custard-like mixture. Poured into a standard pie crust and baked, it solidifies into a creamy filling that's lighter and more delicate than either pumpkin or sweet potato, with nutty, slightly floral flavor notes.

Butternut squash is the perfect choice if you're a fan of panna cotta or flan's texture. It also mingles perfectly with autumn spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and even a tiny pinch of black pepper. Use white sugar or sweetened condensed milk for a clean flavor, or opt for brown sugar or maple syrup for a deeper, richer aftertaste.