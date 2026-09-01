Not Pumpkin, Not Sweet Potatoes: Reach For This Gourd When Making Pies This Fall
There's something about the sight and scent of sweet, smooth pumpkin or velvety sweet potato pie, and that first bite of buttery, flakey crust, that invokes the cozy feeling of autumn. However, these aren't the only brightly colored veggies that come into season as the leaves turn and the air grows cold. Butternut squash is just as hearty, delicious, and versatile as its similarly hued counterparts, including being the perfect texture for filling delectable pies.
This bright gourd may be the most overlooked fall favorite when it comes to desserts, yet butternut squash puree makes impossibly delicious cinnamon roll filling. Butternut squash is also the best sweet alternative to avocado toast because, when it's roasted or steamed, it softens and becomes easy to mash together with ingredients such as sugar, cream, and warm spices to create a beautiful custard-like mixture. Poured into a standard pie crust and baked, it solidifies into a creamy filling that's lighter and more delicate than either pumpkin or sweet potato, with nutty, slightly floral flavor notes.
Butternut squash is the perfect choice if you're a fan of panna cotta or flan's texture. It also mingles perfectly with autumn spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and even a tiny pinch of black pepper. Use white sugar or sweetened condensed milk for a clean flavor, or opt for brown sugar or maple syrup for a deeper, richer aftertaste.
Making butternut squash pie feel special
After baking, butternut squash pie is easily mistaken for pumpkin or sweet potato, so it's worth making some tweaks to flavors and toppings to really set it apart from those pies. Though classic roasted butternut squash soup is usually eaten savory, you can take inspiration from it to make your pie something people will look forward to at every cold-weather holiday and gathering.
As mentioned, you can use black pepper to give your pie that little extra "something." A pinch of ground pink peppercorns or white pepper are also delicious. In terms of toppings, crème fraîche is creamy, tangy, and adds velvety deliciousness to the top of a butternut squash pie. Simply dollop some on just like whipped cream, drizzling each slice with a little maple syrup or cinnamon simple syrup if you love warm sweetness.
Another creamy, delicious option is meringue. It's just as light and beautiful as the butternut squash pie, and creates a beautiful presentation. You can also roast some butternut squash seeds, or candy them into brittle, and crumble them on top of the finished pie. You can also sprinkle the top with butterscotch chips for a similar appearance to the seeds, but with more sweetness and nuanced flavor.