Add This One Ingredient To Shredded Cabbage For A Beloved Ina Garten Side Dish Fans Can't Stop Eating

Ina Garten's approach to flavoring simple sauteed cabbage is going to help this cruciferous vegetable earn the title of top comfort food. If you've been wondering how to ramp up the flavors in your shredded cabbage, sauteing it with butter is the way to add toasty, nutty, dairy flavor neutral oils just can't provide. The technique has over 300 5-star reviews on the Food Network site, with one reviewer even sharing that they couldn't stop eating it.

But Ina Garten, otherwise known as the Barefoot Contessa, is no stranger to building flavor in every recipe, and her shredded cabbage is no different. In the video, Garten says she prefers sauteing with butter, salt, and pepper as opposed to boiling because it brings about a sweeter cabbage taste. That's because sauteing concentrates the natural sugars to help counteract cabbage's bitterness. Butter develops rich, nutty flavors as it browns to complement the sweet results and add that dairy richness that levels up a shredded cabbage that may otherwise be slightly bitter.

Garten's recipe calls for unsalted butter but you can also make it with salted butter. Just be sure to monitor the amount of salt used. To ensure the flavors are most vibrant and most likely to melt in your mouth, serve your shredded cabbage warm.