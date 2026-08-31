The Pasta Sauce That Makes The Perfect Spread For Your Grilled Cheese

If you thought pesto was nothing more than a delicious pasta sauce, you should be excited to discover you thought wrong. This delightful blend of olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan, and basil (or garlic scapes to give pesto a bright, delicious makeover) is the topping you never knew you needed on grilled cheese sandwiches. This beautiful fusion of sophisticated sauce and childhood favorite makes a ton of sense when you consider how hard pesto garlic bread hits. A pesto grilled cheese is basically the same thing, but with the bread folded over to make a handheld sandwich.

This tasty hack is also pretty easy, especially if you already know how to make a diner-style grilled cheese, or have your own technique for getting the bread crisp and the cheese melty and stretchy. All you have to do is schmear the pesto on the inside of both pieces of bread before assembling your sandwich. As it grills, the aromatic basil and garlic sink into the cheese, the parmesan and pine nuts add a savory nuttiness, and the olive oil deepens the richness and flavor of all the ingredients.

Since pesto can upgrade even the simplest grilled cheese, usually made with white bread and individually wrapped cheese slices, the only real pain point is stopping yourself from using too much pesto (overusing it results in an oily sandwich). Stick to about a quarter-sized dollop for each side of the bread for bold, balanced flavor and richness.