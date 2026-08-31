The Sweet Tea We Ranked Dead Last Has More Ingredients Than Pepsi

Sweet tea is one of those drinks that should possibly come with an "if you know, you know" descriptor. You can buy sweet tea anywhere, especially in the South, and it's a mainstay on many fast food menus. But, believe us, not all sweet teas are created equal. And that's exactly what we discovered when we tasted and ranked seven different bottled, store-bought sweet tea brands.

Sadly, at the bottom of the list was one of the famous tea brands on the market — Lipton. Reminder, we're not talking about sweet tea bags you can make at home. This is all about the pre-brewed, sweetened, and bottled or jugged tea you'll find at stores. In the case of Lipton, this famous brand just offers a very mediocre bottled sweet tea. It really doesn't even taste like tea because the whole flavor profile is just sweet.

One look at the ingredients in the Lipton Sweet Tea explains it all. Most brands contain tea, water, sugar, and maybe one or two preservatives. The Lipton brand has more ingredients than a can of Pepsi — and that's not a joke. It contains three different preservatives, citrus pectin, natural flavoring, and Stevia Leaf Extract. The artificial sweetener doesn't help the cause here, and this Lipton Sweet Tea just comes across as totally artificial in general.