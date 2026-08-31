I Didn't Think Aldi Could Make My Favorite Cracker Better — But It Did

Aldi's cracker aisle is nothing short of a treasure trove. Among the butter crackers and Ritz-lookalikes, you'll find tasty woven wheat crackers (which are excellent for snacking and entertaining) as well as what I consider my absolute favorite Aldi cracker ever created: the Savoritz Sea Salt Pretzel Crackers, which make an appearance on every snack board I create. Nothing compared to their subtly malty, sweet, and pretzel-salted nature, and their structure made them an excellent vehicle for dips. I'm speaking in past tense here, because I've recently found a cracker that has all of these qualities, better flavor, and is larger than the OG pretzel crackers: Clancy's Pretzel Pita Chips.

These chips, which are about the size of a standard Stacy's Pita Chip, don't just come in the usual sea salt variety; you can also find the even more delicious Mediterranean Herb option among the bags of potato chips (which is oddly not in the same section as the crackers, at least at my Aldi). I prefer the herb variety, which immediately perfumed my kitchen with delicious thyme, rosemary, and marjoram when I opened the bag. If you don't like herbs (or herb-dusted fingers), these may not be the snack for you. But there's no doubt that this added layer of herby complexity makes them far tastier than the pretzel crackers.

Structurally, the shape and texture of the crackers and the Pretzel Pita Chips are the same, so you don't have to worry about them breaking off in a dip. I love eating them with Aldi's tzatziki, though they are also a match for another favorite dip of mine: the salty, seasonal Garlic Feta Dip, which deserves to be a permanent offering at this point.