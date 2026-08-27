Scrambled eggs are a classic breakfast that never goes out of style. Soft, fluffy, and incredibly creamy, they're totally comforting and take only minutes to make. But when it comes to the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, it's the little details that matter. The pan you use, some vinegar or lemon juice, and even how you beat them can make a big difference. Similarly, the type of oil you use will have an impact. According to Michelle Doll Olson, head chef and associate director of culinary at Hello Fresh, and a grande diplôme from New York's French Culinary Institute, the best scrambled eggs start with extra virgin olive oil.

The reason, Olson revealed, comes down to flavor. Extra virgin olive oil isn't just rich and buttery. It is also floral, herbal, peppery, and even slightly bitter. It'll give the eggs a whole new depth of flavor without overpowering their delicate taste. There is another reason why such an oil can beat other fats like butter. "As oil is 100% fat it heats up quickly and evenly compared to butter which contains water which can affect the cooking process of the eggs," Olson told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation. The result is super tender and silky scrambled eggs.

For the best results, using cold extra virgin olive oil is a must. Additionally, a smart hack is to add the eggs to the pan while the oil is still cold. A cold pan will prevent the proteins on the outside of the eggs from cooking too quickly before the center has a chance to warm through. "Then slowly turn up the heat and let the oil emulsify the eggs to get a smooth and silky finish," Olson explained.