Make Blueberries Taste Like Sour Candy With A Sprinkle Of This Seasoning

If you're a huge fan of blueberries and sour candy, there's a viral fruity food hack that you've got to try, but with one small adjustment. The original hack combines granulated sugar and citric acid (which is that white stuff on the outside of sour candies) as a coating for grapes and berries. However, citric acid tends to smack the tongue with so much sour flavor that it can seem to paralyze your taste buds, hence the addition of granulated sugar to balance things out.

Malic acid, on the other hand, is a less sharply acidic sour dust that turns blueberries tangy and candylike with or without the addition of sugar, especially if you water test your blueberries to sort out the sweetest ones. Occurring naturally in fruits like apples, cherries, and tomatoes, malic acid is also available as a crystalline white powder that's fairly easy to find online — just be sure to look for products labeled food-grade, as it's often also used in skin care products.

To create your homemade blueberry sour candy, simply rinse your blueberries, then roll them out on a clean tea towel to wick away excess moisture while leaving enough for the malic acid powder to stick. Toss the malic acid and blueberries together in a bowl to coat, then put the berries in a single layer in a shallow casserole dish in your freezer. Store them in a freezer-safe container and enjoy them frozen when your sour tooth hits.