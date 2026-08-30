'Doordash Tried To Scam Me': The Dubious Fees Shoppers Are Paying More Attention To

Decades ago, if you wanted to have dinner delivered to your home, your only choice was pretty much pizza (props to Pizza Hut for inventing online delivery). These days, with the creation of food delivery services, it's easier than ever to have a meal promptly delivered. Over the years, many companies like Uber Eats and Grubhub have stepped into this space. But, right now, the most popular food delivery service is, without a doubt, Doordash.

Most customers know using Doordash will be more expensive than visiting the restaurant itself. The menu markup is around 20% when using Doordash according to Splitty, an app that allows customers to easily split restaurant bills. Then there's all those additional fees — and that's where customers and Doordash workers themselves are starting to get perturbed, to say the least. More customers are taking note of how questionable some of these fees are, and Doordash has implied that even more fees could be around the corner — which, ultimately, might lead some to think twice about using fast food delivery at all.

The company said in July 2026 that it "is in the process of updating how we calculate fees so they better reflect how far an order travels and how much effort it takes to deliver it, in addition to the size of your order." One "dasher" on TikTok (@DoorDashWithTae) recently shared in a post that he believed Doordash would pocket these fees, and the workers would never see any benefit from the upcoming increases. One customer on TikTok (@TheJuneiverse) asserted that "Doordash tried to scam me," and told the story of placing an order through Doordash from a Winn-Dixie grocery store for $11.78. On the order, Doordash wrote that it charges a service fee of 5% of the order — which basic math tells you would be 59 cents. The actual charge was was $3.42, prompting the customer to say, "Can you look me in the eyes and tell me five percent of 11 is three f***ing dollars?"