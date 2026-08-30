Never Suffer From Rubbery Pasta Again. Here's How To Prevent It

In the quest to achieve the perfect al dente pasta (and yes, al dente matters when it comes to pasta), there are a few things that could be giving it a rubbery consistency instead. Undercooking your pasta can do it, as can not using enough water, but if you're cooking your pasta properly, then it's time to consider what you might be doing after draining. Leaving pasta sitting in a colander for too long after draining can make the noodles dry out and develop an unpleasant texture.

As pasta cooks, its starch granules swell as they absorb water, while its gluten network helps the noodles hold their structure. Once you drain the pasta and leave it exposed to the air, however, it begins to cool and lose surface moisture, causing the noodles to become firm and rubbery and start to stick together. This is an issue more common with dried pasta than with fresh pasta because the former starts with much less moisture.

The easiest way to bypass this issue is to simply decide where the pasta needs to go next before you even drain it. If it's going into a sauce, reserve a little pasta water before draining, then add the pasta immediately. Combining pasta water with sauce can help loosen it as the noodles finish cooking in the pan instead of drying out in the colander. If you're making a cold pasta salad, then rinse it under cold water as soon as you can to stop the cooking process while removing some surface starch that could make the pieces stick together.