Chicken Salad Gets A Flavor Punch With A Dollop Of This Condiment Hiding In Your Fridge

Chicken salad is the perfect dish to whip up for lunch or dinner. Serve it on a sandwich, over lettuce, or just eat it on its own. It doesn't need much — just chicken and mayonnaise, and you can keep it easy with rotisserie chicken — but for an extra flavor boost, look no further than a condiment likely already in your kitchen: Dijon mustard.

Dijon is a pungent, tangy, somewhat spicy condiment that adds big flavor in small amounts. Its acidity and tang are both great contrasts to the rich, fattier taste of mayonnaise. For an easy addition to chicken salad, add a teaspoon of Dijon for every tablespoon of mayo. Since Dijon is more flavorful than mayonnaise, you don't want a 1:1 ratio here, or the Dijon will overpower the mayo. Once combined, season the Dijon-mayo blend with some salt and pepper, then fold in the chicken, and you have a balanced chicken salad with so few ingredients. But to get even more flavor alongside the mustard and mayonnaise, add a drizzle of honey.