Make Frozen Cheese Pizza 10x Better With Leftover Rotisserie Chicken

Understanding how to spot a high-quality frozen pizza not only helps keep your freezer stocked with convenient dinner options, but it's also a key component to making pizza night both budget-friendly and delicious. This is especially true of cheese pizza, which is often less expensive than its toppings-laden counterparts. Plain pizza is also the perfect blank canvas for customizing with your own ingredients, including leftover rotisserie chicken.

Among the many genius ways to use up leftover rotisserie chicken, adding it to frozen pizza might be one of the cleverest and tastiest, especially if you're a big fan of Buffalo chicken or tangy barbecue chicken pizza. These specialty pies are expensive from pizzerias, but incredibly easy to replicate at home. All it takes is a light drizzle of your chosen sauce and a small handful of diced or shredded rotisserie chicken, added directly to the top of the frozen pizza, along with a final layer of complementary cheese. Blue cheese crumbles are perfect for Buffalo chicken pizza, while sharp yellow cheddar or pepper jack works well for barbecue.

This works because these toppings are fairly robust and can handle the high heat and full cooking time needed to bring your frozen pizza to bubbly, crispy perfection. The extra layer of cheese also helps keep the chicken tender, though you can squeeze on a little extra sauce after baking for extra flavor and moisture. You can also keep the chicken succulent by mixing the meat with your preferred sauce before adding it to the pie.