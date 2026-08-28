No one can deny the power and absolute convenience of a super creamy canned tomato soup. However, if you find your canned tomato soup to be too watery, there is a solution. Once you figure out which are the best canned soups (and the ones worth avoiding) at grocery stores, your next sep is choosing a creamy addition to stir in for an easy upgrade. The best part? You don't always have to reach for full fat dairy-based milk to thicken it up. According to Campbell's, you can achieve it with plant-based alternatives. If you want to make your canned tomato soup creamier, just pour in some oat milk.

Oat milk not only adds a rich, velvety texture, it also infuses a slightly nutty flavor into your soup while being nut-free, making it a great option for catering to different dietary requirements. Plus, tomato soup often has some acidity, which the oat milk can help soften. You can use any brand's original-style oat milk, but choose one that is specifically plain and unsweetened for a flavor profile that doesn't overpower. The oat milk is best stirred in during the final five minutes when warming the canned soup so it has time to blend in. Ensure that the soup does not boil when adding the oat milk though, as this will thicken it a tad too much and compromise the texture.