How To Make Canned Tomato Soup Creamy Without Dairy, According To Campbell's
No one can deny the power and absolute convenience of a super creamy canned tomato soup. However, if you find your canned tomato soup to be too watery, there is a solution. Once you figure out which are the best canned soups (and the ones worth avoiding) at grocery stores, your next sep is choosing a creamy addition to stir in for an easy upgrade. The best part? You don't always have to reach for full fat dairy-based milk to thicken it up. According to Campbell's, you can achieve it with plant-based alternatives. If you want to make your canned tomato soup creamier, just pour in some oat milk.
Oat milk not only adds a rich, velvety texture, it also infuses a slightly nutty flavor into your soup while being nut-free, making it a great option for catering to different dietary requirements. Plus, tomato soup often has some acidity, which the oat milk can help soften. You can use any brand's original-style oat milk, but choose one that is specifically plain and unsweetened for a flavor profile that doesn't overpower. The oat milk is best stirred in during the final five minutes when warming the canned soup so it has time to blend in. Ensure that the soup does not boil when adding the oat milk though, as this will thicken it a tad too much and compromise the texture.
Tips to make the most of this creamy addition
Oat milk has a bit of a reputation for being smooth and creamy, and it has a consistency that can mimic whole milk or heavy cream. However, in case your oat-y tomato soup isn't as rich or full-bodied as you'd like, you can also add in another plant-based source of fat, such as avocado, olive, or coconut oil. You could even reach for a spoon of vegan butter as a plant-based fat source and saute aromatics in it for extra flavor. Some options include diced onions and roasted garlic, or carrots for a touch of sweetness. To ensure that the texture is extra smooth, you can blend the soup after adding oat milk as a final effort to enhance the silkiness.
You can also double-down on the creaminess by adding beans — they also happen to be a dairy-free way to thicken soup (while also adding a dose of protein, win-win). Blend chickpeas or cannellini beans with the oat milk before pouring that into the soup. If you're after an alternative to oat milk, you can pick coconut milk for a slightly more sweet and tropical twist on your canned tomato soup. Much like oat milk, coconut milk also curbs the acidity in the tomatoes. However, full fat coconut milk should be avoided, as this has too strong of a flavor which can spoil the tomato soup.