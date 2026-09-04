Brussels sprouts may seem like a boring green vegetable, but there is more you can do with it than you may realize. In fact, there are a number of delicious ingredients that can boost the flavor of Brussels sprouts and turn them into a deletable side dish. While bacon may be a breakfast staple, it's also one of the many ingredients that pairs well with Brussels sprouts — even Anthony Bourdain had a trick to turn the combo into an irresistibly savory side dish.

Brussels sprouts are a hard vegetable to get just right — they often come out mushy, bitter, or give off an unpleasant smell. Brussels sprouts contain a compound called glucosinolate, which is what gives them their bitter flavor, and when overcooked, causes them to sometimes release that pungent odor. This is where bacon does the magic. Not will does bacon have a mouthwatering aroma that can mask the vegetable's pungent smell, but the salty, slightly smoky flavor of the bacon and its fat help balance the bitterness of Brussels sprouts and creates a savory, umami taste, making this the ultimate flavor combination. Once you try Brussels sprouts with bacon, you might never want to eat them any other way.