Customers Praise These Frozen Wild Blueberries As 'Hands Down The Best Brand'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fruit may always seem better fresh, but frozen fruit's convenience is unbeatable. There's nothing worse than letting fresh fruit go to waste, and buying it frozen allows you to stock up without the worry of it going bad fast. Of course, there are some things to look out for when buying frozen fruit, such as added sugars or artificial colorings, but they're still great for vitamins and antioxidants. You can find a number of frozen fruit brands in the grocery store, but there's one that shoppers call the best — specifically its blueberries. Wyman's Frozen Wild Blueberries is claimed to be one of the only products out there that offers that fresh blueberry taste.
Wyman's says its blueberries are harvested, washed, and frozen within 24 hours, ensuring the freshest product out of the bag. You can find Wyman's frozen blueberries at most grocery stores, and a 3-pound bag will cost you around $13. While this is a bit more expensive compared to generic brands, like Great Value at around $8 for a 3-pound bag, shoppers promise this frozen fruit is worth the buy. Wild blueberries are also known for offering a better, richer flavor, which is just one of the many reasons people find Wyman's berries so delicious.
Are Wyman's blueberries that good?
Frozen blueberries may not sound like anything special, but according to consumers, this brand's berries have a delicious taste — and many even say these are the best frozen blueberries they've had. As one Redditor wrote, "They're so much more superior than even regular fresh blueberries." Fans of the product say that these blueberries have a fresh, real blueberry flavor, and their small size allows them to thaw out quickly, making it easy to eat them right away. There are plenty of ways to make use of frozen fruit, and these berries are great in pancakes, oatmeal, or even eaten straight from the bag. That said, there are people out there who aren't huge fans of Wyman's blueberries after the brand was exposed for allegedly using harmful pesticides on its berries.
Even with raised concerns, lots of shoppers still believe these blueberries deserve a spot in your cart. They're tiny, full of flavor, and make for a great topping or addition to just about any sweet treat. If frozen fruit is something you like to keep stocked in your freezer, Wyman's blueberries should be included.