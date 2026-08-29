Customers Praise These Frozen Wild Blueberries As 'Hands Down The Best Brand'

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Fruit may always seem better fresh, but frozen fruit's convenience is unbeatable. There's nothing worse than letting fresh fruit go to waste, and buying it frozen allows you to stock up without the worry of it going bad fast. Of course, there are some things to look out for when buying frozen fruit, such as added sugars or artificial colorings, but they're still great for vitamins and antioxidants. You can find a number of frozen fruit brands in the grocery store, but there's one that shoppers call the best — specifically its blueberries. Wyman's Frozen Wild Blueberries is claimed to be one of the only products out there that offers that fresh blueberry taste.

Wyman's says its blueberries are harvested, washed, and frozen within 24 hours, ensuring the freshest product out of the bag. You can find Wyman's frozen blueberries at most grocery stores, and a 3-pound bag will cost you around $13. While this is a bit more expensive compared to generic brands, like Great Value at around $8 for a 3-pound bag, shoppers promise this frozen fruit is worth the buy. Wild blueberries are also known for offering a better, richer flavor, which is just one of the many reasons people find Wyman's berries so delicious.