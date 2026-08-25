What It Was Like Using The First-Ever Slow Cooker

From Mexico to Peru, as well as islands like Hawaii and New Zealand, indigenous people around the world have practiced slow-cooking using underground pits with low fires. It was a man by the name of Irving Naxon who harnessed that method and developed the first electric slow cooker. That initial product was known as the Naxon Beanery because it was intended to cook meals that included beans, as these tend to need low heat, long cooking times, and lots of attention.

Naxon started developing his idea in the 1940s, and his slow cooker hit the market in the 50s. At the time, more women were entering the workforce while still juggling all the housework, including cooking dinner in the evening. The Naxon Beanery enabled them to leave a roast in the morning that would be ready by the time they returned from work.

That first slow cooker removed the need to stand over the stove as the meal cooked. Imagine working mothers coming home, dropping vegetables and meats into a slow cooker, and letting it make a stew unsupervised while they got to focus on other household needs or simply take time to rest. Naxon himself credited a matriarch of his family for the idea of the Naxon Beanery. His grandmother, along with other Jewish women of her time, used the ovens of local bakeries after closing Friday to cook the meal they would serve Saturday evening after the Sabbath. The ovens were turned off, so the indirect, dissipating heat offered a convenient "low and slow" cooking method that also introduced variety. There are so many things you can make in a slow cooker, including several foods you wouldn't think are possible.