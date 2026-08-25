Pasta Sauce Is 10x More Flavorful When You Mix In One Pantry Staple

Look up tips for a good homemade pasta sauce, and you're spoiled with an overwhelming amount of options. While you can try each one and make pasta every day for the rest of your life (sounds like a dream, to be honest), here's a shortcut if you're aiming to make it extra flavorful: add soy sauce.

The salty, umami-rich condiment commonly found in Asian cuisines might sound out of place in the world of pasta, but it's not completely unfitting for this versatile ingredient to find a spot in a variety of dishes. Some dessert recipes even utilize this ingredient. The best part about adding soy sauce is that it can make pasta sauce even more flavorful effortlessly, especially if you're working with a meaty sauce, such as a classic spaghetti pasta or beef and pork ragu. It's kind of like sprinkling your favorite seasoning into the sauce, using it as a flavor booster rather than the main attraction, such as in a Filipino pork adobo. Even just a modest amount of this pantry staple is enough for a generous batch, so when we said effortless, we meant it.