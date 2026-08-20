Always Grab These Canned Biscuits At Trader Joe's — They're Better Than Pillsbury And Annie's

Few things are more comforting than pillowy, flaky, buttery biscuits. They're perfect on their own or alongside your bacon and eggs. They're ideal with a little bit of butter, jelly, or as a vehicle for a nice chicken fillet. But while homemade biscuits may be top tier, they definitely take some baking mastery to get right. Thankfully, plenty of pretty darn good refrigerated store-bought biscuits are available, and when we tasted and ranked seven canned biscuit brands, Trader Joe's Organic Biscuits took the top honors — and, really, it wasn't even that close.

These biscuits rose more than any of the others we reviewed during baking, and their soft, pillowy texture was just perfect. Their fluffy interiors complemented their crispy golden crusts, and Trader Joe's absolutely nailed the flavor as well. They had the right amount of butteriness with just a touch of saltiness. And that was when we just tasted them plain.

One can containing eight biscuits sells for $4.49 at Trader Joe's. That seems reasonable enough, considering you're paying 56 cents per biscuit. By comparison, the breakfast chain IHOP charges $1.49 for a side of one biscuit, and an eight-count tube of Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits can fetch as much as $6 at Kroger.