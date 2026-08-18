The Fascinating Reason Grocery Stores Cover Potatoes At Night (And You Should Too)

The grocery store blanket trick also works once you've brought your potatoes home. No, you don't have to take your blankets out of their storage boxes, but you should always keep potatoes in a dark, cool, and well-ventilated place rather than on a sunny kitchen counter. It's common to store potatoes in paper bags, cardboard boxes, or breathable storage containers (like mesh bags), as these can all help block out some light, too. They don't need to be fully wrapped up like you're about to bake them; it's just about keeping as much direct light away as you can.

And this whole premise ties into why the fridge is one of the worst places in your kitchen to store potatoes. It's cold and moist in there, which may not be ideal for potatoes, and it also has a light that turns on every time you open the door to peek your head inside. If you want your potatoes to last as long as possible, they shouldn't be in the fridge, on the counter, or cluttering a windowsill. And if your potatoes are already sprouted or have developed large green areas, then you're better off just discarding them and adapting better storage habits from here on out.