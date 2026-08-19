Your Midnight Quesadilla Would Be Even More Comforting With These Canned Vegetables In The Mix

A late-night snack that hits just right doesn't have to be complicated — something as simple as adding shredded cheese to a tortilla can get the job done. But if you have a few extra canned vegetables on hand, that two-ingredient quesadilla can quickly become an homage to an iconic dip. Add canned spinach and canned artichokes to that tortilla for a quesadilla twist on cheesy spinach and artichoke dip.

Using canned vegetables is important for simplicity; fresh or frozen spinach both require prep work, and whole artichokes are realistically not worth the effort for a basic snack. Size-wise, flour tortillas are more common for quesadillas because they're larger, but there is no wrong answer here regarding whether you prefer flour or corn. Just know that corn tortillas are smaller and a little less pliable. The true amount of each vegetable is up to you, but stick with a 1:1 ratio so the flavors remain balanced. Add some olive oil, butter, or even just cooking spray to the pan to crisp up the tortilla's exterior. Don't forget to preheat your skillet first to give your quesadillas the crispy texture they deserve, then cook them on low heat to give that cheese inside some time to melt.