Your Midnight Quesadilla Would Be Even More Comforting With These Canned Vegetables In The Mix
A late-night snack that hits just right doesn't have to be complicated — something as simple as adding shredded cheese to a tortilla can get the job done. But if you have a few extra canned vegetables on hand, that two-ingredient quesadilla can quickly become an homage to an iconic dip. Add canned spinach and canned artichokes to that tortilla for a quesadilla twist on cheesy spinach and artichoke dip.
Using canned vegetables is important for simplicity; fresh or frozen spinach both require prep work, and whole artichokes are realistically not worth the effort for a basic snack. Size-wise, flour tortillas are more common for quesadillas because they're larger, but there is no wrong answer here regarding whether you prefer flour or corn. Just know that corn tortillas are smaller and a little less pliable. The true amount of each vegetable is up to you, but stick with a 1:1 ratio so the flavors remain balanced. Add some olive oil, butter, or even just cooking spray to the pan to crisp up the tortilla's exterior. Don't forget to preheat your skillet first to give your quesadillas the crispy texture they deserve, then cook them on low heat to give that cheese inside some time to melt.
Add even more flavor to your quesadilla
We want to let you in on a little secret: you don't even need true cheese for your midnight quesadillas. Swap the typical shredded cheese for cream cheese to further mimic the flavor of the fan-favorite dip. Spread the cream cheese along the inside of the tortilla, and it will get warm and gooey as the tortilla crisps. For an even better flavor pairing, add cream cheese and shredded cheese. If you have a few cheese options in the fridge, stick with mozzarella, parmesan, or even a mild Monterey Jack.
For another burst of creaminess, add a little mayonnaise. Its richness works so well with melted cheese or cream cheese, and it will bring another indulgent layer to the spinach and artichoke dip inspiration. Seasonings like salt, pepper, and garlic powder will help round out the flavor profile, and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes incorporates good contrast to those rich ingredients. And don't forget this trick works with leftover dip instead of the two canned vegetables, too. Give that spinach and artichoke dip a second life by adding it to the tortilla and toasting it the same way you would a classic quesadilla.