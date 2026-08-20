Here's Where Unsold Food From Pizza Hut Goes

When a Pizza Hut restaurant makes more food than it can sell, you might assume those pizzas, breadsticks, and other items simply end up in the trash. And, you know what? Considering that's exactly what happens with returned food items at Trader Joe's and end-of-the-day leftovers at a lot of restaurants, it's not a bad guess. But at least as far as some perfectly safe, unsold food at Pizza Hut goes, there's a much better destination. It turns out that Pizza Hut has operated its Harvest program since 1992, a food donation initiative designed to keep surplus food out of landfills and into the hands of people who need it.

The program was first launched in partnership with Food Donation Connection (FDC), a charity program that, interestingly, was itself started by former Pizza Hut exec Bill Reighard. In an effort to reduce waste, Harvest program covers several types of food still considered good to eat. This includes pizzas made incorrectly, so-called error pizzas, orders that customers never pick up, and occasional other surplus items still considered safe for human consumption.

So, where exactly does all that extra food go? With FDC's help, individual Pizza Hut restaurants are connected with local food banks, shelters, and other charitable organizations in need of food donation. Once the eligible food is packaged and stored according to the program's food safety requirements, FDC notifies the local organizations so they can pick it up and distribute it to those who need it.