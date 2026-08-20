Here's Where Unsold Food From Pizza Hut Goes
When a Pizza Hut restaurant makes more food than it can sell, you might assume those pizzas, breadsticks, and other items simply end up in the trash. And, you know what? Considering that's exactly what happens with returned food items at Trader Joe's and end-of-the-day leftovers at a lot of restaurants, it's not a bad guess. But at least as far as some perfectly safe, unsold food at Pizza Hut goes, there's a much better destination. It turns out that Pizza Hut has operated its Harvest program since 1992, a food donation initiative designed to keep surplus food out of landfills and into the hands of people who need it.
The program was first launched in partnership with Food Donation Connection (FDC), a charity program that, interestingly, was itself started by former Pizza Hut exec Bill Reighard. In an effort to reduce waste, Harvest program covers several types of food still considered good to eat. This includes pizzas made incorrectly, so-called error pizzas, orders that customers never pick up, and occasional other surplus items still considered safe for human consumption.
So, where exactly does all that extra food go? With FDC's help, individual Pizza Hut restaurants are connected with local food banks, shelters, and other charitable organizations in need of food donation. Once the eligible food is packaged and stored according to the program's food safety requirements, FDC notifies the local organizations so they can pick it up and distribute it to those who need it.
Pizza Hut's Harvest program expanded to include other restaurants
As per a 2024 press release, the Harvest program has donated a whopping 215 million pounds of food to those in need, with the help of 5,000 charity programs across more than 25 different countries. But while the idea of that many pounds of pizza and breadsticks may certainly be appealing, the food didn't all come from Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut was indeed the first national chain to start donating its food (at least on that large of a scale), but its longtime parent company, Yum! Brands owns other brands that have also since joined in. One of these is KFC, which partnered with FDC and began its own Harvest program in 1999 (and has donated over 95 million meals, per its own statement on KFC Foundation). Another is Taco Bell, though it's unclear exactly when the fast food chain joined in or how much of the donated food it accounts for. In the 2010s, however, Pizza Hut was said to be FDC's biggest food donor, though it's unclear if that has changed either.
It's also uncertain what the future holds for the Harvest program's multiple partnerships as well as Pizza Hut's participation in it. That's because Yum! Brands announced a deal in June 2026 that it would be selling the struggling Pizza Hut chain to a private equity firm for nearly $3 billion. Still, FDC partners with a variety of businesses and donors, not all of them Yum! subsidiaries. So, it's entirely possible for Pizza Hut to continue its community efforts while reducing food waste.