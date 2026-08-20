Mashed Potatoes Taste Restaurant Worthy With A Pinch Of This Pantry Staple
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Everyone loves mashed potatoes. They are this classic side dish that pairs amazingly with practically anything. Whether basic but foolproof whole roasted chicken, rich and hearty slow cooker beef short ribs that just melt in your mouth the moment you take a bite, or a plate of grilled veggies, mashed potatoes are creamy, buttery and always fit in. But if you've ever wondered how you could take them up a notch, the answer might already be hiding in your spice cabinet — meaning, a pinch of nutmeg could be exactly what you're looking for.
Look, we totally get it. You're skeptical. This is the same spice you'd expect to find in pumpkin pie, butternut squash soup, or eggnog. It screams winter time. However, if it can work with Bolognese, curry, béchamel, and even sausages (and it most certainly does), then imagine what it can do for mashed potatoes. Nutmeg is earthy, slightly nutty and peppery, and even a little sweet.
This means that it will infuse the mashed potatoes with a whole new layer of flavor and richness , without overpowering the dish at all. But only if you don't go overboard. In fact, half a teaspoon of ground nutmeg is all you need for the best results. If you are using freshly grated nutmeg, start with even less, since its flavor is especially potent and intense. If you've never done it before and you're new to the process, here's how to properly grate fresh nutmeg. Although it might take a little extra time and effort, it is totally worth it.
Add the nutmeg to your warm milk and butter
With grating out of the way, it's time to put that nutmeg to good use in your mashed potatoes. First, if you are making the dish from scratch, you will definitely need the right kind of spuds. Russets are a great and starchy option if you are looking a wonderfully fluffy dish. Yukon Golds, in contrast, are rich and buttery. This means that they are perfect if you are after an extra creamy texture. Red Bliss potatoes are another common supermarket find. While they're not typically the first choice for mashing, they can add a lovely rustic quality to the dish.
Once you have made your pick, grab a Y peeler and peel the potatoes. Then cut them into smaller pieces, and boil them until they are fork-tender and ready to mash. It usually doesn't take longer than 20 minutes. When they're done, take a masher (the KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher on Amazon is a great choice if you don't have one yet), and start breaking them down. At this point, add the milk, butter, and ground nutmeg mixture you prepared earlier. Make sure it's warm so that you get a smooth and creamy result.
Nutmeg an ingredient that will instantly improve your store-bought mashed potatoes. But it isn't the only one. If you're feeling a little braver than usual, try adding grated cheese, brown butter, crispy bacon, fresh parsley or rosemary, or even some caramelized onions for a sweeter touch. Then simply plate them up and enjoy.