Mashed Potatoes Taste Restaurant Worthy With A Pinch Of This Pantry Staple

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Everyone loves mashed potatoes. They are this classic side dish that pairs amazingly with practically anything. Whether basic but foolproof whole roasted chicken, rich and hearty slow cooker beef short ribs that just melt in your mouth the moment you take a bite, or a plate of grilled veggies, mashed potatoes are creamy, buttery and always fit in. But if you've ever wondered how you could take them up a notch, the answer might already be hiding in your spice cabinet — meaning, a pinch of nutmeg could be exactly what you're looking for.

Look, we totally get it. You're skeptical. This is the same spice you'd expect to find in pumpkin pie, butternut squash soup, or eggnog. It screams winter time. However, if it can work with Bolognese, curry, béchamel, and even sausages (and it most certainly does), then imagine what it can do for mashed potatoes. Nutmeg is earthy, slightly nutty and peppery, and even a little sweet.

This means that it will infuse the mashed potatoes with a whole new layer of flavor and richness , without overpowering the dish at all. But only if you don't go overboard. In fact, half a teaspoon of ground nutmeg is all you need for the best results. If you are using freshly grated nutmeg, start with even less, since its flavor is especially potent and intense. If you've never done it before and you're new to the process, here's how to properly grate fresh nutmeg. Although it might take a little extra time and effort, it is totally worth it.