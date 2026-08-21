Where Does Aldi's Lettuce Come From?

Aldi is a low price leader for many products compared to other big grocers, and if you look at our essential shopping tips to know before visiting Aldi, you'll discover some of the reasons, such as selling private-label items. Like most of the numerous Aldi private-label items, lettuce and salad kits are produced by third-party manufacturers, often by big-brand food companies. To learn about where Aldi lettuce and salad kits come from, there are clues to help you uncover which companies make them.

According to Aldi, its suppliers are part of a global supply chain. However, evidence points to salad bowls and salad kits sold in the U.S. Aldi stores, at least between 2021 and 2022, originating from three suppliers: Dole, Fresh Express, and Ready Pac Foods, Inc., a certified B-corporation that is an American subsidiary of the French company Bonduelle Foods. This list doesn't mean these companies are the only suppliers or are currently part of the mix of companies that produce Aldi lettuce kits.

As for where the lettuce was grown, there are some clues and tools to assist you. Dole products are grown globally. Luckily, the company offers a handy farm code finder to locate the farms that grow a product. Fresh Express says it grows and harvests its lettuce in North America and Canada, and every bag is traceable from field to store. Ready Pac Foods, and thus Bonduelle Foods, is a multi-local company with plants located in the Americas and Europe. To find out which country your Aldi lettuce comes, the USDA Country of Origin Labelling(COOL) law requires grocery stores to display the source of many foods on the label, including packaged lettuce.