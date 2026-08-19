The Vintage Thrift Find That Keeps Utensils And Pans From Crowding Your Cabinets

This job requires more materials than a peg rail but will bring all your pots and pans out of the cabinets and into a more accessible location of your kitchen. You'll need some wood planks cut to the size necessary to make the frame and a grid rack to secure to the bottom. This is where you will eventually stack your pots. Once you put the pot rack together, it's time to add the meat hooks for your pans. Use double-sided hooks here — the kind where one end is for the piece of meat and the other is to hook onto a support beam. This way you can hook them right onto the grid rack with no additional tools needed. Use heavy-duty screw hooks to hook the rack onto a chain and to hang from the ceiling.

With utensils, pots, and pans out of the way, you can next go thrifting for cubbies to maximize your newfound cabinet space or perhaps a countertop cabinet to store fresh bread or spices you wish to keep handy without adding counter clutter. Part of the fun of thrifting is finding new uses for the things you buy, and a meat hook doesn't have to be only for butchers. Now you know how to use them to reduce your kitchen clutter and upgrade your kitchen at the same time.