The Worst Sour Cream Brand We Tried Is A Classic From The Late 1800s

One walk down a grocery store dairy aisle will reveal just how many options you have when it comes to sour cream these days. You've got the usual store products, like Publix, Great Value, and Aldi's Friendly Farms — then there are brands like Fage and Daisy that typically have pretty good reviews. But what are some of the sour cream brands to avoid?

When we ranked seven sour cream brands from worst to best, the one brand that stood out — in all the wrong ways — was Breakstone. For a brand that's been around for nearly 150 years — it opened its first retail stores in 1885 — we expected more from Breakstone's All Natural Sour Cream. The brand also has a sizable line of cottage cheese, ricotta, and sour cream, so it would seem that the company has to be doing something right. But when it came to Breakstone's sour cream, the one we tried was just a miss.

We stirred the sour cream before eating, as directed, but the result was still more thin than what you typically might want from a sour cream. It didn't have the creaminess of some of the better brands — and, to top it off, the flavor seemed off, so much so that our reviewer checked the expiration date (which was fine). It had a funky and sour flavor that you could mask when combined with other strong ingredients, like garlic. But, overall, it's probably best to avoid the Breakstone's All Natural Sour Cream altogether and purchase one of the brands that we ranked higher.