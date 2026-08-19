The Worst Sour Cream Brand We Tried Is A Classic From The Late 1800s
One walk down a grocery store dairy aisle will reveal just how many options you have when it comes to sour cream these days. You've got the usual store products, like Publix, Great Value, and Aldi's Friendly Farms — then there are brands like Fage and Daisy that typically have pretty good reviews. But what are some of the sour cream brands to avoid?
When we ranked seven sour cream brands from worst to best, the one brand that stood out — in all the wrong ways — was Breakstone. For a brand that's been around for nearly 150 years — it opened its first retail stores in 1885 — we expected more from Breakstone's All Natural Sour Cream. The brand also has a sizable line of cottage cheese, ricotta, and sour cream, so it would seem that the company has to be doing something right. But when it came to Breakstone's sour cream, the one we tried was just a miss.
We stirred the sour cream before eating, as directed, but the result was still more thin than what you typically might want from a sour cream. It didn't have the creaminess of some of the better brands — and, to top it off, the flavor seemed off, so much so that our reviewer checked the expiration date (which was fine). It had a funky and sour flavor that you could mask when combined with other strong ingredients, like garlic. But, overall, it's probably best to avoid the Breakstone's All Natural Sour Cream altogether and purchase one of the brands that we ranked higher.
Consistently watery sour cream, but still has some positive reviews
Maybe we just got a bad batch of sour cream, because Breakstone's generally gets pretty positive reviews. The brand's all-natural sour cream has a 4.8 rating on Instacart, a 4.7 based on reviews from Kroger customers, and a 4.6 rating from ShopRite customers. That said, some professional reviewers also noted the sour cream's thin consistency and Redditors also commented on how watery the all-natural sour cream seems to be. One commenter wrote on r/condiments, "What is the deal with Breakstone's? The sour cream is so watery! It's not thick anymore. Might as well just give me a glass of milk."
In terms of sour cream we would recommend, Aldi's Friendly Farms tops the list. Our reviewer thought this brand had the perfect amount of balanced tang, and the texture was on point as well — not too watery, and not too thick. Daisy and Fage were also solid sour cream brands that ranked in our top three. All of these brands had a better flavor and texture than what we experienced with the Breakstone's All Natural Sour Cream.
Our thoughts, plus those of many others, indicate that to some consumers, it's just an off flavor and undesirable texture — way too thin for a sour cream. On the flip side, others don't seem to mind this and rate the Breakstone's sour cream quite favorably. If you're still interested, maybe just try it for yourself and make your own opinion on whether the Breakstone's All Natural Sour Cream is worth it.