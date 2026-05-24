The Sour Cream Brand We Ranked Number One Packs Bold Flavor With An Even Better Price

Sour cream is a must-have topping that can also serve as the pillar of a variety of recipes. However, with all the brands of sour cream available, it is difficult to choose without trying each one. So, after our reviewer taste-tested several brands of store-bought sour cream, ranking them by taste and texture, one brand stood on top: Aldi's Friendly Farms. You may be surprised that a private-label sour cream brand could be considered the best among a sample that included top names like Fage and Breakstone's, among other store brands. However, there are very compelling reasons that Friendly Farms sour cream was considered the best of the bunch.

The price of $1.79 for a 16-ounce container makes it a budget-friendly yet high-quality condiment. Friendly Farms sour cream is tangy and delivers on flavor. The tangy flavor is balanced, and our reviewer considered that tangy punch to be desirable in a sour cream, especially one that can be used as a multipurpose ingredient. For comparison, Fage, the number three choice, tasted good but was less tangy and slightly sweet, which might not work in some recipes. We considered texture important, as this quality determines whether sour cream makes a good topping or complements a recipe's consistency. Breakstone, which ranked at the bottom, wasn't creamy enough and was too thin, and its tartness would overpower many dishes.