If you've never had salmonella, consider yourself lucky. If you have, perhaps after eating questionable paprikash mid-summer in, say, Budapest, the city natural wine lovers know to flock to, you know it's an experience you won't ever forget. Salmonella is a type of bacterium usually linked to raw meat, poultry, or eggs, but fewer people realize that even fresh veggies and fruit can sometimes harbor it.

Take, for example, the August 2026 salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeño peppers. Not only did it affect more than 300 people across 27 U.S. states, but it also prompted recalls of different foods containing the peppers, such as salsas, guacamole, and pico de gallo, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salmonella is, as a matter of fact, among the most common types of food poisoning you can get. Unfortunately, it isn't very picky about which vegetables it contaminates. There are several ways this can happen, at times even before the harvest.

In some scenarios, the contamination begins with irrigation water. In other cases, a 2018 study found that, once present around a plant's roots, the pathogen can even enter through tiny lateral openings, especially in soils with elevated salt concentrations. After harvest, salmonella can also spread through contaminated wash water. It can also occur during transportation, and before it even reaches the store's shelves. Cross-contamination through unwashed hands, knives, cutting boards, and contact with animals is yet another possibility.