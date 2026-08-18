Not Tajín — Watermelon Is Worth Every Bite When Paired With This Spice

Whether you're cutting it into cubes, triangles, or sticks, watermelon is terrific any way you slice it. Its substantial texture and subtle natural sugars also make it particularly conducive to all kinds of flavor enhancements. Tajín, the tasty mix of arbol, pasilla, and guajillo chiles, plus lime and sea salt, has long been among among the fruit's favorite toppings. Another seasoning is also great for a little bit of variety: chaat masala.

Chaat masala is a classic Indian spice mix that you find on all manner of street food treats, such as sev puri. Chaat masala recipes can diverge, but one can expect to find components such as dried mango, tamarind, chili, ginger powder, mint, cumin, coriander, ajwain, salt, and pepper. These dynamic items happen to complement cool, sweet, juicy watermelon. You can give it all a taste with as little as a shake, or underscore some of chaat masala's elements with a few more low-lift, but still impactful, pairings.