Skip Panasonic: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Microwave Is Twice As Affordable
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Panasonic is one of the leading giants in electronics, including home appliances. Surprisingly, however, it's not the highest-rated microwave, according to Consumer Reports. The Commercial Chef CHM770B has earned the top spot for the best countertop microwave, and compared to the Panasonic NN-SD47QS, which costs around $180, it will only set you back $90. Its compact size can be part of its charm, and with this as part of your kitchen arsenal, you can maximize your counter space without worries.
Aesthetically, the Panasonic NN-SD47QS looks slightly better and more polished. The Commercial Chef CHM770B has a straightforward design that might lack imagination for folks seeking eye candy just as much as a convenient, utilitarian kitchen appliance. For what it is, the cheaper model evenly heats your leftovers, which Consumer Reports dutifully noted, though Panasonic's microwave is just as impressive — if not more. Admittedly, the Panasonic has exceptional redeeming qualities, such as its excellent heating speed and auto defrost feature, but Commercial Chef's doesn't seem to be as noteworthy. It seems like its appeal is truly its affordability, and if you just want something simple and direct, it's good enough for day-to-day reheating. But aside from how Commercial Chef's microwave fares with another model, you should consider how well it stands on its own.
What this affordable microwave does right ... and wrong
It's hard to beat a wallet-friendly appliance that does what it's supposed to: heat food. The Commercial Chef CHM770B remarkably does so evenly and consistently, so you almost never have to worry about tossing your plate into the microwave over and over. It churns out 700 watts, which can potentially help you save a bit more, but it also means that it will require more time to ensure your food is warmed up completely. On the plus side, it can handle cooking frozen food well, and, of course, reheating last night's dinner. But if you want a microwave that can also handle grilling, baking, and broiling, you'll need another, more powerful microwave.
The Commercial Chef microwave's touchpad feature allows for easy cleanup, and its stainless steel finish makes it perfect for modern-style kitchens. On the flipside, you might want to think twice if you're going to do a lot of defrosting. Consumer Reports' analysis found that its auto defrost feature leaves a lot to be desired, and you might need a couple of rounds to really break down a frozen chunk of meat. It might be better to allot time to thaw frozen meat in the fridge or explore other ways to defrost raw meat. Overall, if what you're looking for is just an entry-level appliance without the added pizzazz (and cost), we can see university students and solo dwellers enjoying its convenience for its price tag. It's not bad, nor is it particularly exceptional, but it gets the job done.