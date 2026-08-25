Skip Panasonic: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Microwave Is Twice As Affordable

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Panasonic is one of the leading giants in electronics, including home appliances. Surprisingly, however, it's not the highest-rated microwave, according to Consumer Reports. The Commercial Chef CHM770B has earned the top spot for the best countertop microwave, and compared to the Panasonic NN-SD47QS, which costs around $180, it will only set you back $90. Its compact size can be part of its charm, and with this as part of your kitchen arsenal, you can maximize your counter space without worries.

Aesthetically, the Panasonic NN-SD47QS looks slightly better and more polished. The Commercial Chef CHM770B has a straightforward design that might lack imagination for folks seeking eye candy just as much as a convenient, utilitarian kitchen appliance. For what it is, the cheaper model evenly heats your leftovers, which Consumer Reports dutifully noted, though Panasonic's microwave is just as impressive — if not more. Admittedly, the Panasonic has exceptional redeeming qualities, such as its excellent heating speed and auto defrost feature, but Commercial Chef's doesn't seem to be as noteworthy. It seems like its appeal is truly its affordability, and if you just want something simple and direct, it's good enough for day-to-day reheating. But aside from how Commercial Chef's microwave fares with another model, you should consider how well it stands on its own.