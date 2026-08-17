Cheap Drinks In NYC: Don't Miss The $32 Unlimited Cocktail Deal At This Tea-Themed Bar

We've heard of unlimited food from a buffet, unlimited breadsticks, and even unlimited drinks in certain spots, such as on a cruise ship. But unlimited cocktails in New York City? We wouldn't believe it if we hadn't seen the marketing and social media posts, but there's one spot that offers unlimited cocktails for $32 — with a few restrictions.

Huuma, an Asian bar on Mulberry Street in Little Italy, offers tea-themed cocktails for $17 or $18, such as a jasmine dry martini, a hibiscus margarita, and an Earl Grey espresso martini. However, the main attraction here is obviously the $32 all-you-can-drink cocktails. The small catch here is that you only have one hour to get your drink on. Sensibly for the restaurant, there are only so many jasmine dry martinis guests can consume in that limited timeframe.

Huuma doesn't spell out any more details than that on its website, but one Instagram reviewer says the $32 special only includes some drinks, such as lychee martinis, vodka sodas, tequila sodas, and old fashioneds. However, there's also a premium drink package for $39 that offers more upscale options, such as espresso martinis.