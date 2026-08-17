Cheap Drinks In NYC: Don't Miss The $32 Unlimited Cocktail Deal At This Tea-Themed Bar
We've heard of unlimited food from a buffet, unlimited breadsticks, and even unlimited drinks in certain spots, such as on a cruise ship. But unlimited cocktails in New York City? We wouldn't believe it if we hadn't seen the marketing and social media posts, but there's one spot that offers unlimited cocktails for $32 — with a few restrictions.
Huuma, an Asian bar on Mulberry Street in Little Italy, offers tea-themed cocktails for $17 or $18, such as a jasmine dry martini, a hibiscus margarita, and an Earl Grey espresso martini. However, the main attraction here is obviously the $32 all-you-can-drink cocktails. The small catch here is that you only have one hour to get your drink on. Sensibly for the restaurant, there are only so many jasmine dry martinis guests can consume in that limited timeframe.
Huuma doesn't spell out any more details than that on its website, but one Instagram reviewer says the $32 special only includes some drinks, such as lychee martinis, vodka sodas, tequila sodas, and old fashioneds. However, there's also a premium drink package for $39 that offers more upscale options, such as espresso martinis.
This is one of New York City's hidden gems, according to reviews
Reviewers love Huuma, its unlimited cocktails, and even the small food menu. "I'm sold — not only is their AYCD menu such a great deal, the cocktails are also delicious!," says one Yelp reviewer. Another Yelper adds, "Everything we ordered hit, and the service stood out — attentive, friendly, and quirky in a way that added to the charm. A great spot for a relaxed night and good conversation." An Instagram food account also gave Huuma a 9/10, praising the bar's "amazing vibes and great value."
But it's not just the drinks. Huuma offers a relatively small food menu, with appetizers such as fried wings, corn ribs, bacon enoki (mushrooms wrapped in bacon), and pork belly. You can also order udon bowls that feature pork belly, ribeye, lobster, or chicken breast, as well as vegetarian or beef oden (a one-pot dish with meat and vegetables cooked in a soy-dashi broth). The food reviews pretty much mirror the drinks.
If you consider the $17 or $18 price of Huuma's cocktails, you make your money back on the unlimited cocktail deal if you have just two drinks over the course of the hour. It's not often you see a deal like this, especially in New York City. That should explain why Huuma has become a great spot for New Yorkers looking for food and cocktails that come with a great value.