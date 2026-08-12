9 Can't-Skip New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In August 2026

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You got to give it to Costco. With all the warehouse chain's popular items, it would be easy for it to get complacent in providing new products to its customers. But that's just not the case. Whether it's in the amazing Costco food court, the high-end meat section, or in many of its other departments, Costco fans — of which there are many — seem to have plenty of new options to peruse through every month.

Even here in the heat of August, the chain still offers all sorts of new products for customers. You'll see egg-based yogurts, chicken biscuits, cinnamon croissants, organic tea, and even French ice cream bonbons, plus a lot more. Keep in mind — the availability of some of these products might vary by location, as well as the price. So, with all that said, we did a little research and came up with nine of the can't-skip finds you'll see at Costco in August.