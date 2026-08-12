9 Can't-Skip New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In August 2026
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You got to give it to Costco. With all the warehouse chain's popular items, it would be easy for it to get complacent in providing new products to its customers. But that's just not the case. Whether it's in the amazing Costco food court, the high-end meat section, or in many of its other departments, Costco fans — of which there are many — seem to have plenty of new options to peruse through every month.
Even here in the heat of August, the chain still offers all sorts of new products for customers. You'll see egg-based yogurts, chicken biscuits, cinnamon croissants, organic tea, and even French ice cream bonbons, plus a lot more. Keep in mind — the availability of some of these products might vary by location, as well as the price. So, with all that said, we did a little research and came up with nine of the can't-skip finds you'll see at Costco in August.
Oolie Egg-Based Yogurts
These egg-based yogurts from Oolie are a recent addition at some of Costco's southeast locations. A 12-pack of 5.3-ounce containers includes vanilla, key lime, and berry flavors. A Facebook reviewer commented that it may take a while to acclimate to the hint of egg flavor in the vanilla and berry flavors, but the key lime version is amazing. "Best consistency of any non-dairy yogurt I've ever tried," they add.
Purchase the Oolie Egg-Based Yogurts for an average price of $5.37.
Golden Farms Organic Mango Sauce
Not apple sauce. Not cranberry sauce. One of the can't-miss items at Costco this month is the organic mango sauce produced by Golden Farms. A 12-pack of roughly 3-ounce containers sells for just under $15. One Redditor in the Chicago area purchased eight boxes of this mango sauce at one time. So if you're interested and you have it at your nearest location, just know that it may go fast.
Purchase the Golden Farms Organic Mango Sauce for $14.52.
Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles
If you love saucy noodles, you might not want to miss the Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles now offered in Costco locations across Los Angeles and Hawaii. They come in an 8-pack of 3.5-ounce containers and are a new Costco offering just announced by Fly By Jing in August.
Purchase Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles for $14.99.
Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
You had us at "chicken biscuit." These Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches come in packs of eight and cost, on average, about $1.92 per 4-ounce sandwich — not a bad deal. The buttermilk biscuits are scratch-made, and the seasoned chicken breast features a rice flour breading for perfect crispiness.
Purchase the Mason Dixie Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches for an average price of $15.37.
Van Leeuwen Strawberry & Cream French Ice Cream Bonbons
Another great Costco find in 2026 are these strawberry and cream French ice cream bonbons (which are different from truffles) from Van Leeuwen. They contain real strawberry on the outside with vanilla ice cream on the inside, which sounds delicious, and come with about 30 per bag.
Purchase the Van Leeuwen Strawberry & Cream French Ice Cream Bonbons for $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs
If convenient hard-boiled eggs are your thing, you can find a good deal on them at Costco in August. A 16-count pack of Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs costs around $15.88 — or less than $1 per egg. The eggs are cage-free and already peeled, so no worries about those fussy shells. One reviewer gave these hard-boiled eggs the thumbs up by calling them basic but tasty.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs for $15.88.
Twice baked cinnamon-filled croissants
We know all about twice baked potatoes, but twice baked cinnamon filled croissants? Come on! Not surprising, these delights are well-loved for their balanced flavor and crispy, buttery texture. And they don't skimp on size either. A six count will only set you back just under $10. Reviewers say they are great on their own, or even better in an air fryer at 350 degrees for a few minutes.
Purchase the Costco twice baked cinnamon filled croissants for $9.99.
Saint James Organic Brewed Tea
This variety pack comes with a 15 count of organic brewed tea in aluminum cans. It includes two different flavors — seven red raspberry and eight classic mango – both with zero sugar and zero calories. Costco customers give the organic tea 4.2 out of 5 stars so far, with one saying, "Everyone who tried this [new] drink has switched to this as their new go-to ice tea. Clean, refreshing, and healthy — the trifecta. Love it."
Purchase the Saint James Organic Brewed Tea for $23.99.
The Froot Thief Fruit Whips Variety Pack
The Froot Thief Fruit Whips Variety Pack offers a 20 count of strawberry and mango flavors. These fruit whips have no high fructose corn syrup or artificial dyes. They are also vegan, kosher, and free of major allergens, making them a widely shareable back-to-school snack for the kids here in August and September.
Purchase the The Froot Thief Fruit Whips Variety Pack for $13.27.