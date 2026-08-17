The Special Tool You Need To Replicate Thomas Keller's Famous Prime Rib
With his legendary three-Michelin-starred restaurants, The French Laundry in Napa Valley, and Per Se in New York City, as well as his numerous accolades including "Outstanding Chef" and "Outstanding Restaurateur" by the James Beard Foundation, Thomas Keller is one of the most celebrated and famed chefs in the world. While we may not be able to travel to one of his establishments or recreate his famous Oysters and Pearls dish at home, we can still prepare next-level meals thanks to some tips and tricks he shares via his 368-page tome, "Ad Hoc at Home." Inspired by his more casual Ad Hoc restaurant in Yountville, California, the book features over 200 approachable recipes for the home cook, including his famous prime rib recipe. His favorite way to master a juicy and tender prime rib with a golden brown crust? All you need is a blow torch.
Chef Keller opts for the blow torch method as opposed to roasting in an oven set at high heat, as it reduces the risk of overcooking your meat while still achieving that golden outer crust. Applying a blow torch to a protein's exterior helps jumpstart the Maillard reaction, the chemical process that occurs when sugars in proteins respond to heat, helping the crust achieve that deep golden color. It's the Maillard reaction that gives things like prime rib, steak, and other meats a caramelized aroma and depth of flavor. The sizzle you hear on your grill, sauté pan, or even coming from inside the oven is the Maillard reaction at work — it's science!
How to use your blow torch at home
A thick, marbled prime rib is a pricey cut of meat, so we suggest simply generously seasoning with salt and pepper, or other bright flavors like rosemary and thyme. In his book, Chef Keller recommends applying the blow torch to the fatty outer crust until the fats begin to render, and then cook it low and slow at an oven heated to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, until the meat is medium to medium-rare with an internal temperature of 128 degrees Fahrenheit. (Pro tip from us: Always make sure the meat is at room temperature prior to cooking.) The end result: a picture perfect restaurant-worthy prime rib roast perfect for any occasion.
While Keller prefers using an industrial-strength propane-filled blow torch commonly found at your local hardware store, there are a ton of reputable kitchen blow torches readily available online and in gourmet shops, with many carrying a reasonable price tag. Make sure to get to familiarize yourself with your new kitchen gadget before using — it's better to be safe than sorry. Aside from prime rib and other animal proteins, kitchen blow torches are great to add char to other ingredients including fresh, crunchy vegetables, cheesy crusts (think French onion soup), s'mores, and of course, the classic crème brûlée.