The Special Tool You Need To Replicate Thomas Keller's Famous Prime Rib

With his legendary three-Michelin-starred restaurants, The French Laundry in Napa Valley, and Per Se in New York City, as well as his numerous accolades including "Outstanding Chef" and "Outstanding Restaurateur" by the James Beard Foundation, Thomas Keller is one of the most celebrated and famed chefs in the world. While we may not be able to travel to one of his establishments or recreate his famous Oysters and Pearls dish at home, we can still prepare next-level meals thanks to some tips and tricks he shares via his 368-page tome, "Ad Hoc at Home." Inspired by his more casual Ad Hoc restaurant in Yountville, California, the book features over 200 approachable recipes for the home cook, including his famous prime rib recipe. His favorite way to master a juicy and tender prime rib with a golden brown crust? All you need is a blow torch.

Chef Keller opts for the blow torch method as opposed to roasting in an oven set at high heat, as it reduces the risk of overcooking your meat while still achieving that golden outer crust. Applying a blow torch to a protein's exterior helps jumpstart the Maillard reaction, the chemical process that occurs when sugars in proteins respond to heat, helping the crust achieve that deep golden color. It's the Maillard reaction that gives things like prime rib, steak, and other meats a caramelized aroma and depth of flavor. The sizzle you hear on your grill, sauté pan, or even coming from inside the oven is the Maillard reaction at work — it's science!